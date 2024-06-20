Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

Tell us what you really think, Roy

Roy Keane has singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold as the one player who isn’t “up to it” in the England side.

Alexander-Arnold was subbed before the hour mark as England laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday night.

Harry Kane gave the Three Lions the lead in the 18th minute but his effort was answered by a long-range beauty from Mortem Hjumland.

Denmark were the better side as England looked tired and lethargic in possession.

🎶 HARRY KANE’S ON MY MIND AND HE’S ENGLAND’S NUMBER NINE pic.twitter.com/rhmN6JLsWV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 20, 2024

Alexander-Arnold struggles to make impact

Gareth Southgate admitted that the decision to play Alexander-Arnold in midfield isn’t “flowing as we’d like” as he decided to bring him off for Conor Gallagher, who provides more energy and is better at pressing the ball.

Keane has voiced his concern about Alexander-Arnold – traditionally a right back – in the midfield position and called for the experiment to stop.

Speaking ahead of Spain vs Italy on ITV, he said: “When you’ve been taken off in the two games that’s not a good sign.

“I thought it was always a huge gamble to play a player who doesn’t play there for his club. I know people say he drifts in there for Liverpool but drifting into a position and starting is completely different.

“He’s come up short in the two games.”

"He's not up to it" – Roy Keane 🗣️

"He needs movement up front" – @IanWright0 🗣️



Ian and Roy give their opinions on Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #DENENG pic.twitter.com/rK6tuCgQrU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

The former Ireland international added that there was some sympathy for Alexander-Arnold and that Southgate must take some responsibility for taking a gamble that ultimately hasn’t paid off.

Ian Wright however did defend the 25-year-old and bemoaned the “lack of movement”up front which deprived him from doing his best.

Related links: