Chelsea slapped with transfer ban and huge fine after multiple breaches

Action has been taken.

Chelsea have been slapped with a transfer ban as well as a huge fine for multiple breaches.

It was confirmed today that the Blues had been punished by the Premier League for violations committed during the Roman Abramovich era, as reported by The Athletic.

The club has has also been given a nine-month academy transfer ban.

Chelsea will have to pay a £10.75m fine and have been handed a one-year transfer ban which is suspended for two years.

The suspended band means the club will still be able to register senior players if they do not commit any further breaches.

The academy ban comes into effect immediately but only applies to youth players that have previously been registered with another Premier League or English Football League club’s academy and not current players.

It also does not apply to players who are applying for their first registration at Under-9 level.

The charges pertaining to the first-team relate to incomplete financial reporting and missed payments from 10 years ago.

These do not affect compliance with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The club self-reported the information to the Premier League willingly.

Along with their "exceptional cooperation throughout the investigation", these were considered “significant mitigating factors” by the league when deciding on an appropriate punishment.

A Chelsea statement read: “From the outset of this process, the club has treated these matters with the utmost seriousness, providing full cooperation to all relevant regulators.

“The club welcomes the recognition from the Premier League of its ‘exceptional cooperation’ and that ‘without those voluntary disclosures and the act of self-reporting, a number of the Premier League rule breaches may never have come to the attention of the league’.”

Concerning the fine, UEFA said the club “proactively reported to UEFA, instances of potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership” relating to “historical transactions which took place between 2012 and 2019.”