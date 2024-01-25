Jurgen Klopp defends Mo Salah as loyalty row continues

Egypt aren’t happy with Salah’s decision to return to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has moved to cool the brewing club-country tug-of-war over Mohamed Salah.

Egypt boss Rui Vitoria had criticised Klopp and Liverpool for providing full disclosure on Salah’s injury, in the days leading up to their crunch AFCON clash with Cape Verde.

Vitoria felt it wasn’t right for Liverpool ‘to speak about this,’ as before the game, they ‘did not want to say anything,’ preferring to keep their opponents guessing regarding line-ups and tactics.

Klopp’s assertion that ‘it makes sense’ for Salah to complete his rehab with ‘our people’ after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bounremouth also appeared to rub the Egyptian camp up the wrong way, which prompted Vitoria into action.

“I didn’t think it was right for Liverpool, via any intermediary, to speak about this,” said Vitoria. “Salah has always been with us.”

“Everything was in the control of our excellent medical team,” he added in response.

But on the back of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Fulham on Wednesday night, which sees them through to the final against Chelsea, Klopp admitted that he didn’t mean to announce the details of Salah’s injury.

“We are completely honest, and if I said something too early… what I said, I didn’t announce it, I said ‘I think it’s agreed’ that’s what I heard.

“I have so many things to do, and so many things going on around me.” he said.

“I cannot be part of that discussion,” said an exasperated Klopp to beIN SPORTS when he was asked about Salah potentially putting his club first.

“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible.

“If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment. That is all we want.”

Jurgen Klopp hitting back at critics questioning Salah’s loyalty and blaming him for announcing Mo’s departure.



Well said. 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IYdYPeW5RR — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 24, 2024

“It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100 per cent. Mo wants that, we want that. We don’t plan with Mo and think we can do a little bit here or there.

“The rest, some people make something out of it, and if somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I’ve met in my life.”

Related links: