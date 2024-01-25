Search icon

Football

25th Jan 2024

Jurgen Klopp defends Mo Salah as loyalty row continues

Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp Mo Salah

Egypt aren’t happy with Salah’s decision to return to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has moved to cool the brewing club-country tug-of-war over Mohamed Salah.

Egypt boss Rui Vitoria had criticised Klopp and Liverpool for providing full disclosure on Salah’s injury, in the days leading up to their crunch AFCON clash with Cape Verde.

Vitoria felt it wasn’t right for Liverpool ‘to speak about this,’ as before the game, they ‘did not want to say anything,’ preferring to keep their opponents guessing regarding line-ups and tactics.

Klopp’s assertion that ‘it makes sense’ for Salah to complete his rehab with ‘our people’ after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bounremouth also appeared to rub the Egyptian camp up the wrong way, which prompted Vitoria into action.

“I didn’t think it was right for Liverpool, via any intermediary, to speak about this,” said Vitoria. “Salah has always been with us.”

“Everything was in the control of our excellent medical team,” he added in response.

But on the back of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Fulham on Wednesday night, which sees them through to the final against Chelsea, Klopp admitted that he didn’t mean to announce the details of Salah’s injury.

“We are completely honest, and if I said something too early… what I said, I didn’t announce it, I said ‘I think it’s agreed’ that’s what I heard.

“I have so many things to do, and so many things going on around me.” he said.

“I cannot be part of that discussion,” said an exasperated Klopp to beIN SPORTS when he was asked about Salah potentially putting his club first.

“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible.

“If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment. That is all we want.”

“It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100 per cent. Mo wants that, we want that. We don’t plan with Mo and think we can do a little bit here or there.

“The rest, some people make something out of it, and if somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I’ve met in my life.”

Related links:

Topics:

Africa Cup of Nations,Football,Liverpool,Mohamed Salah,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

By Patrick McCarry

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

Football

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

By Callum Boyle

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

It’s official! A winter break is coming to the Premier League

Premier League

It’s official! A winter break is coming to the Premier League

By Darragh Murphy

Chelsea consider signing young Brazilian despite being banned from signing players

Bruno Guimarães

Chelsea consider signing young Brazilian despite being banned from signing players

By Marc Mayo

Luiz Felipe in tears after bizarre red card after full-time whistle

Football

Luiz Felipe in tears after bizarre red card after full-time whistle

By Callum Boyle

Photos have leaked of a Manchester United retro jersey harking back to 1999

Football

Photos have leaked of a Manchester United retro jersey harking back to 1999

By Reuben Pinder

You have six minutes to name these six Premier League players with more than 50 goals

Premier League

You have six minutes to name these six Premier League players with more than 50 goals

By Robert Redmond

Irish football club falsely reports that one of its players has died

Dublin

Irish football club falsely reports that one of its players has died

By Paul Moore

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

By Nina McLaughlin

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate today

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate today

By Nina McLaughlin

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

Chef

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

By Charlie Herbert

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

Arsenal

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Ryanair

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Viagra just went on sale at Asda, Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

Asda

Viagra just went on sale at Asda, Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

By James Dawson

All 12 boys and their coach have now been saved from the cave in Thailand

Thailand Cave Rescue

All 12 boys and their coach have now been saved from the cave in Thailand

By Kyle Picknell

Manchester United left speechless by goal of the season contender in Europa League

Manchester United

Manchester United left speechless by goal of the season contender in Europa League

By Tom Victor

Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson was one of the world’s ‘great leaders’

Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson was one of the world’s ‘great leaders’

By Jack Peat

VIDEO: Superb animated tribute to the late Nintendo President Satoru Iwata

Gaming

VIDEO: Superb animated tribute to the late Nintendo President Satoru Iwata

By Matt Tate

11-year-old boy writes Anne Hegerty touching letter about autism

anne hegarty

11-year-old boy writes Anne Hegerty touching letter about autism

By Jade Hayden

Load more stories