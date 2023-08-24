Search icon

24th Aug 2023

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

Callum Boyle

David Beckham

People have claimed that Inter Miami’s games have been fixed since Lionel Messi joined

David Beckham has responded to claims that Inter Miami’s games have been “fixed” after they recorded yet another win.

Inter Miami came from behind in the US Open Cup win against Cincinnati on Wednesday night after Lionel Messi and co. eventually won 5-4 on penalties to reach the final.

The win means that Messi remains unbeaten since joining the MLS side last month.

Before his arrival, Inter Miami were bottom of the league and winless in 11 games however their dramatic and sudden upturn in form has left some people questioning if their games have been fixed, leading to Beckham firing back at the critics.

Speaking after their recent Leagues Cup win, he said: “Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’

“It’s the biggest compliment that anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.”

Their win means Inter Miami will now face Houston Dynamo in the final on September 27. Messi will also make his MLS debut this weekend against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Topics:

David Beckham,Football,Inter Miami,Lionel Messi,Sport

