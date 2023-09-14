Yoda the police dog unveiled as hero who took down killer who escaped from jail

The force was strong with this one

A police dog with a rather memorable name is being lauded for its role in capturing an escaped murder who went viral for crab-walking his way up a wall in a dramatic prison break.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on 31 August – days after he was sentenced to life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao to death in Pennsylvania in 2021 in front of her two young kids. He was also wanted for killing a man in Brazil in 2017 over a supposed vehicle debt.

Video of the 34-year-old’s escape shows him climbing up to a narrow space in the prison and using his arm and legs, to climb sideways to freedom.

Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante can be seen crab-walking to escape a prison in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/nKQL9ZbewK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 7, 2023

Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after almost two weeks on the run, and later told how he hid his faecal matter under leaves so that search teams couldn’t track him. Tactical teams closed in on him Wednesday morning as the inmate began crawling through heavy underbrush to get away.

But that wasn’t to be, thanks to a four-year-old Belgian Malinois called Yoda.

Pictures taken after Cavalcante’s arrest show him with a bloodied face.

Yoda is a part of the BORTAC K9 unit with the US Border and Customs Patrol. Border patrol agents from Buffalo, Detroit, Blaine, Washington, Swanton, Vermont and El Paso, Texas helped in the search with other federal, state and local law enforcement to catch Calavante with Pennsylvania State Police leading the manhunt.

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit Danelo Cavalcante as he tried to escape while tactical units closed in on the convicted killer. https://t.co/RNXWgtOE83 — KDKA (@KDKA) September 14, 2023

A 4-year-old police dog named Yoda detained fugitive Danilo Cavalcante, bringing an end to the exhaustive, nearly 2 week-long manhunt. https://t.co/fAZ45dKnAt pic.twitter.com/ilFcEdOViG — CNN International (@cnni) September 14, 2023

Yoda!!! ….a four year old Belgian Malinois took down the fugitive in PA. Amazing dogs! Mine was adopted. So he doesn’t have a pedigree.

But he is definitely the smartest and most intuitive dog I have ever known or trained. And lovable! This is Yoda. I have Thor. And couldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/eFZkJklmHy — Maui Speaks (@Maui_Speaks) September 14, 2023

Tactical teams on the ground zeroed in on Danelo Cavalcante after an aircraft picked up a heat signal in the search perimeter. He tried to escape by crawling through thick underbrush with a rifle.



"BORTAC had a dog with them, they released the dog… the dog subdued him." pic.twitter.com/HorJVZzOnQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2023

According to Luitenant Col Bivens, a police aircraft picked up a heat signal at around 1am Wednesday, but due to poor weather conditions, searchers had to return later in the day.

Yoda then sniffed out Cavalcante and chasing him down as he tried to crawl away from police.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection said: “U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been supporting our federal, state, and local partners during this intense 14-day search.

“On Wednesday morning, September 13, members of the United States Border Patrol, including elite BORTAC unit agents, together with our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and other federal, state and local law enforcement, apprehended escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante without incident.” Pictures have since been released, which show the moment Yoda and the team finally apprehended Cavalcante, who was bitten during the operation.

At the time he was captured, Cavalcante was armed with a rifle at the time of his capture.

Speaking during a news conference, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said: “Today is a great day in Chester County. Our nightmare is finally over.

“We have the best people in the business and we knew it was just a matter of time.”

She told reporters that it was a relief to finally put the case to bed and that it would come as some solace to the family of Brandao, who Cavalcante had been convicted of murdering. .

Court documents show Cavalcante was charged with escaping prison and is set to stand before court on 27 September.

Related links:

GB News presenter’s ‘terror man’ announcement was so bad people can’t pick a ‘favourite line’

Paralysed kidnap victim Angel Lynn says first word after fears she would never speak again

Girl, 11, attacked by XL bully in Birmingham says the dog should be put down and its owner jailed