Search icon

Crime

21st Feb 2024

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

Callum Boyle

There could be a knock at your door

Those who have been using Amazon Fire sticks to illegally stream TV have been warned that they could be prosecuted if they refuse to stop breaking the law.

Illegally streaming premium content like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Sky Sports has become a common practice for many of late but if caught, you could face yourself in court for breaking copyright laws.

A survey in 2022 confirmed that 19 per cent of those asked had illegally streamed or downloaded content in the past three months.

In a bid to crack down on the number of people using the Fire sticks illegally, Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT UK) are sending cease and desist letters, and even turning up on the doorsteps of those suspected of illegally streaming content.

FACT revealed that they have received a “significant” increase in the number of reports detailing people using fire sticks.

A spokesperson for FACT said: “FACT constantly monitors the digital landscape to combat illegal streaming activities in the UK and Ireland. We utilise a range of methods to identify individuals engaged in unauthorised businesses that offer access to illegal streams.

“One of these methods is through our partnership with Crimestoppers to make it as easy as possible to report illegal streaming, and over the past year, we have seen a significant increase in the number of reports directly linked to Fire Sticks and illegal streaming.

“These reports are then investigated by our Intelligence Unit, and followed up with a rolling programme of action which includes issuing ‘Cease and Desist’ letters and conducting nationwide ‘Knock and Talks’.

“These home visits, undertaken in conjunction with law enforcement, serve to inform individuals about their activities and the immediate need to cease and desist or face further action or prosecution.

“We also work In close collaboration with law enforcement to gather further evidence to actively pursue legal actions against these criminal entities.”

Read more:

Topics:

Amazon Prime Video,Crime,Fire sticks

RELATED ARTICLES

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

clapham attack

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

By Charlie Herbert

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

By Callum Boyle

Laura Woods left in ‘real fear’ after stalker threatened to kill her dog

Crime

Laura Woods left in ‘real fear’ after stalker threatened to kill her dog

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Warning issued to people using illegal Amazon Fire sticks amid crackdown

Amazon Prime Video

Warning issued to people using illegal Amazon Fire sticks amid crackdown

By Callum Boyle

The punishment you could face for using an Amazon fire stick illegally

Amazon Prime Video

The punishment you could face for using an Amazon fire stick illegally

By Callum Boyle

Warning to people using Amazon Fire sticks illegally as intelligence officers crackdown on streamers

Amazon Prime Video

Warning to people using Amazon Fire sticks illegally as intelligence officers crackdown on streamers

By Callum Boyle

11-year-old girl dead ‘after forming suicide pact with her brother’

Crime

11-year-old girl dead ‘after forming suicide pact with her brother’

By Callum Boyle

Joey Barton slammed for calling his brother’s racially-motivated murder of teen ‘a scrap’

Anthony Walker

Joey Barton slammed for calling his brother’s racially-motivated murder of teen ‘a scrap’

By Callum Boyle

Victim whose phone got snatched by man on motorcycle steals thief’s motorcycle

Crime

Victim whose phone got snatched by man on motorcycle steals thief’s motorcycle

By Callum Boyle

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

Film

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

By Charlie Herbert

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

Football

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Darts

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

By Charlie Herbert

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories