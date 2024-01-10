The punishment you could face for using an Amazon fire stick illegally

There could be a knock at your door

Those who have been using Amazon Fire sticks to illegally stream TV have been warned that they could be prosecuted if they refuse to stop breaking the law.

Illegally streaming premium content like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Sky Sports has become a common practice for many of late but if caught, you could face yourself in court for breaking copyright laws.

A survey in 2022 confirmed that 19 per cent of those asked had illegally streamed or downloaded content in the past three months.

In a bid to crack down on the number of people using the Fire sticks illegally, Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT UK) are sending cease and desist letters, and even turning up on the doorsteps of those suspected of illegally streaming content.

FACT revealed that they have received a “significant” increase in the number of reports detailing people using fire sticks.

A spokesperson for FACT said: “FACT constantly monitors the digital landscape to combat illegal streaming activities in the UK and Ireland. We utilise a range of methods to identify individuals engaged in unauthorised businesses that offer access to illegal streams.

“One of these methods is through our partnership with Crimestoppers to make it as easy as possible to report illegal streaming, and over the past year, we have seen a significant increase in the number of reports directly linked to Fire Sticks and illegal streaming.

“These reports are then investigated by our Intelligence Unit, and followed up with a rolling programme of action which includes issuing ‘Cease and Desist’ letters and conducting nationwide ‘Knock and Talks’.

“These home visits, undertaken in conjunction with law enforcement, serve to inform individuals about their activities and the immediate need to cease and desist or face further action or prosecution.

“We also work In close collaboration with law enforcement to gather further evidence to actively pursue legal actions against these criminal entities.”

As part of the warnings, those who are caught illegally using streaming platforms that they haven’t paid for could even face jail time.

Section 11 of the Fraud Act 2006 covers “‘obtaining services dishonestly”, which includes “knowing the services are made available on the basis that payment has been, is being or will be made for or in respect of them or that they might be; and avoids or intends to avoid payment in full or in part”.

If found guilty, you could face 12 months in prison however if the offence is deemed more serious, a maximum sentence of five years could be issued.

