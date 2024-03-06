Search icon

Crime

06th Mar 2024

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

Callum Boyle

Drake Bell

Bell has spoken out for the first time

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has claimed he was sexually abused when he was just 15-years-old.

Speaking for the first time on the forthcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell claims he was sexually abused by actor Brian Peck.

Peck worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show. 

Bell featured in The Amanda Show before going on to take one of the lead roles in Drake & Josh.

In 2003, Peck was arrested on multiple charges related to sexual abuse allegations that involved an underage minor. He denied this and pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16 in May, 2004.

Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

In a trailer showcasing Bell’s appearance, a press released confirms that Bell would be openly talking about the sexual abuse he suffered under Peck.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries investigating the toxic work conditions at children’s shows in the 1990s and early 2000s. It airs on 17 and 18 March.

