Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

Bell has spoken out for the first time

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has claimed he was sexually abused when he was just 15-years-old.

Speaking for the first time on the forthcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell claims he was sexually abused by actor Brian Peck.

Peck worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show.

Bell featured in The Amanda Show before going on to take one of the lead roles in Drake & Josh.

In 2003, Peck was arrested on multiple charges related to sexual abuse allegations that involved an underage minor. He denied this and pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16 in May, 2004.

Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

In a trailer showcasing Bell’s appearance, a press released confirms that Bell would be openly talking about the sexual abuse he suffered under Peck.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries investigating the toxic work conditions at children’s shows in the 1990s and early 2000s. It airs on 17 and 18 March.

Related links: