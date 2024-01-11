Search icon

Crime

11th Jan 2024

Warning issued to people using illegal Amazon Fire sticks amid crackdown

Callum Boyle

There could be a knock at your door

Those who have been using Amazon Fire sticks to illegally stream TV have been warned that they could be prosecuted if they refuse to stop breaking the law.

Illegally streaming premium content like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Sky Sports has become a common practice for many of late but if caught, you could face yourself in court for breaking copyright laws.

A survey in 2022 confirmed that 19 per cent of those asked had illegally streamed or downloaded content in the past three months.

In a bid to crack down on the number of people using the Fire sticks illegally, Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT UK) are sending cease and desist letters, and even turning up on the doorsteps of those suspected of illegally streaming content.

FACT revealed that they have received a “significant” increase in the number of reports detailing people using fire sticks.

A spokesperson for FACT said: “FACT constantly monitors the digital landscape to combat illegal streaming activities in the UK and Ireland. We utilise a range of methods to identify individuals engaged in unauthorised businesses that offer access to illegal streams.

“One of these methods is through our partnership with Crimestoppers to make it as easy as possible to report illegal streaming, and over the past year, we have seen a significant increase in the number of reports directly linked to Fire Sticks and illegal streaming.

“These reports are then investigated by our Intelligence Unit, and followed up with a rolling programme of action which includes issuing ‘Cease and Desist’ letters and conducting nationwide ‘Knock and Talks’.

“These home visits, undertaken in conjunction with law enforcement, serve to inform individuals about their activities and the immediate need to cease and desist or face further action or prosecution.

“We also work In close collaboration with law enforcement to gather further evidence to actively pursue legal actions against these criminal entities.”

Amazon Prime Video,Crime,Fire sticks

