Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

It had been announced he was receiving end of life care

The iconic singer with Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has sadly died at the age of 56.

Just earlier on Monday it was revealed that Harwell was receiving end of life care in a hospice at his home after being diagnosed with liver failure.

His rep confirmed that Harwell had just days to live.

And later on Monday, Harwell confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that the singer had “passed peacefully and comfortably” with family and friends by his side. “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognisable voices from his generation,” Harwell added. “He loved the fans and loved to perform … Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

Harwell is perhaps best known for the vocals on both the 1999 hit All Star and I’m A Believer.

In a statement on the band’s official social media account, Smash Mouth said: “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

“Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

A founding member of Smash Mouth, Harwell was the main vocalist from 1994 until his departure in 2022 following a series of erratic performances in which Harwell appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Earlier this week, the Smash Mouth manager revealed: “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Back when he retired from Smash Mouth, Harwell said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Steve was 56 years old.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this hard time.

