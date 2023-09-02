Jimmy Buffett dead aged 76

‘He lived his life like a song till the very last breath’

Jimmy Buffett had died age 76.

The singer-songwriter’s passing was confirmed on his official Twitter account late Friday.

Buffett is said to have passed away that night surrounded by loved ones.

The statement read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The post included a picture of Buffett out on the water.

“Yes, I am a pirate, two hundred years too late. The cannons don't thunder, there's nothin' to plunder, I'm an over-forty victim of fate. Arriving too late, arriving too late.” #jimmybuffet pic.twitter.com/zGHpOEuMP0 — Rivers Hughey (@RivsHughey) September 2, 2023

The statement did not say where the two-time Grammy nominee died or reveal his cause of death.

Buffett, best known for his song Margaritaville, revealed in May that he had been hospitalised “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

He tweeted at the time that, “growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

Buffett leaves behind his wife, Jane Slagsvol, whom he’s been married to since 1977, and three children: Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron.