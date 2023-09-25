Met Police to investigate sexual offence allegations against Russell Brand

The force has received a number of allegations against Brand

The Metropolitan Police are to investigate allegations of sexual offences against Russell Brand, following news reports about the comedian.

The force said it had received a number of “non-recent” allegations of sexual offences against the 48-year-old in London and elsewhere in the UK, Sky News reports.

In a statement, the Met said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these.

“The offences are all non-recent.

“Officers will be offering specialist support to all of the women who have made allegations.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Brand denies all the allegations against him.

Earlier this month, the Times and Channel 4 released a joint investigation into Brand in which four women accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

Since then, fresh allegations have been made against the comedian, with the BBC investigating claims that he exposed himself to a woman before later joking about the alleged incident on his Radio 2 show.

On Saturday, Brand posted a video on social media saying it had been an an “extraordinary and distressing week.”

Following the allegations against him, YouTube took the decision to remove advertising from Brand’s channel.

