Russell Brand ‘exposed himself to woman before joking about it on his radio show minutes later’

‘It’s been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady’

The BBC is investigating claims that Russell Brand exposed himself to a woman before later joking about the incident on his Radio 2 show.

The woman has alleged that Brand exposed himself to her in 2008 whilst she was working in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

In a recording from his Radio 2 show, Brand is then heard joking about about “showing his willy to a lady” with his co-host Matt Morgan.

Morgan has told the BBC he was “not aware until now of the nature of this encounter”.

The woman never made a formal complaint. BBC management was informed about the incident in 2019, but no formal action was taken.

Brand has not yet commented on the latest allegation against him.

In recent days, Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following the release of a joint investigation by the Times and Channel 4.

In the report, four women accused 48-year-old Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time.

Brand denies any criminal wrongdoing.

In this latest allegation, the woman, who the BBC has given the pseudonym Olivia, says the incident happened during a pre-record of The Russell Brand Show at the BBC’s LA office.

Brand has yet to comment on the new allegations against him by ‘Olivia’ (Getty)

She had answered the door to let Brand and his team in, before going to the bathroom to get some sinus medication.

While squatting to get the medication from the cabinet, she felt someone behind her. She claims that she turned around to face a man’s crotch and was startled when she “realised it was the man that I’d let in – Russell.”

She said he called her Betty, then allegedly said: “Well, I’m gonna f*** you.”

“And I said: ‘No, you’re not.’”

Olivia told the BBC that Brand then pulled out his penis and “pretty much served it to me as you would be serving someone some food”.

She recalled feeling trapped because the bathroom door was closed, adding: “There was a bit of banter going on because I didn’t know what to do.”

Brand then put his penis back in his trousers when someone was heard banging on the door, calling his name.

The radio episode that was pre-recorded that day featured the following exchange between Brand and Morgan:

Morgan: It’s been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady.

Brand: (Laughing) Very easy to judge! Very easy to judge!

Morgan: The receptionist…

Brand: (Laughing) Look…

Morgan: Receive this!

Morgan adds: “He got told off for ringing a bell, minutes later he’s showing his willy.” Brand can be heard laughing in the background.

Matt Morgan:

“During the time I worked with him [Russell Brand], I was never aware of any allegations of serious sexual misconduct against him.”



Matt Morgan w/Brand on air:

“It's been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady.”

In a statement sent to the BBC via his legal team, Morgan said: “I was not aware until now of the nature of this encounter.

“I have expressed my regret now looking back at the impact of the show, and this is a further example.

“The recent coverage has been very distressing to read and I reiterate my absolute condemnation of any form of mistreatment of women.”

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them.

“We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.”

