Russell Brand breaks silence over sexual assault allegations

‘Obviously it has been an extraordinary and distressing week’

Russell Brand has finally broken his silence, one week on from the series of very serious allegations made against him.

Last Saturday, news emerged that Russell Brand was being accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse – allegations which the comedian strongly denies.

The allegations came to light following a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times. Now, the Metropolitan Police are investigating.

Before the Dispatches aired, Brand released a video strongly denying the allegations, but since he has remained somewhat quiet.

That is until now.

Late yesterday evening (September 23), Brand released a video saying: “Obviously it has been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with.

“By now you are probably aware that the British government have asked big tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request.”

Brand then began talking about the media, especially the “Trusted News Initiative” which is a partnership of international news organisations who aim to to tackle disinformation.

He said: “Trust is the last thing you should be offering. To target, control, choke, and shut down independent media organisations like this one.

“It is clear that these organisations collaborate in constructing narratives, whether that is around the war or the pandemic, and of course there are other examples. And it is very clear to me that we need to be very, very cautious indeed.”

Brand then began urging his followers to follow on Canadian social media platform, Rumble, the only platform where Brand can still monetise his vids.

He said: “I need your support now more than ever and more than I ever imagined I would.”

