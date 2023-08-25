Search icon

Crime

25th Aug 2023

Man who killed cyclist and hid his body for years with help of twin brother is jailed

Steve Hopkins

Alexander McKellar was caught after confessing to his fiancée

A man who killed cyclist Tony Parsons and then hid his body with the help of his twin bother has been jailed for 12 years.

Alexander McKellar, 31, last month admitted causing the death of Parsons after striking the 63-year-old on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, in September 2017.

The 31-year-old buried Parsons’ body in a remote peat bog and disposed of evidence linking him to the fatal collision, with help from his twin, Robert.

Robert, who pleaded guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice along with his sibling, was sentenced to five years and three months.

Parsons’ remains were not found until January 2021.

The Sun reported that the case was cracked when McKellar made a Christmas confession to his fiancée who he then took to the grave site. She then a can of Red Bull as a marker and called police.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that his body would most likely never have been found had it not been for the woman’s revelation.

The brothers were due to stand trial last month accused of murder, but Alexander admitted the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Parsons, a cancer survivor, was struck by an Isuzu D-Max pick-up during a 100-mile solo charity bike ride from Fort William to his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on 29 September 201.

