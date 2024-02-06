Search icon

Football

06th Feb 2024

Anthony Gordon just misses out as Premier League’s five fastest players confirmed

Patrick McCarry

fastest players

A Tottenham defender has registered the fastest match speed this season.

Sky Sports has revealed the top five fastest players in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season, so far. Two Ireland internationals made the cut, while Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana just missed out.

During a Monday Night Football segment on the players clocking up the highest in-game speeds, Sky posted a graphic of that Top Five, noting that Gordon and Onana were sixth and seventh.

Kyle Walker registered the fastest time, last season, at 37.31 kilometres per hour. Just behind him was Darwin Nunez, at 36.53 kph. Neither the Manchester City full-back nor the Liverpool striker have made the top five (yet), this season.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham has the fastest time for the current campaign. The Tottenham defender was clocked at 37.38 kph, this season. Second on the list is Luton and Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene (36.93 kph), who Jamie Carragher compared to Thierry Henry on MNF.

Going further down that Top 5 for fastest players from the Premier League, this season, there is another Irish inclusion, in fourth place.

In third place sits Pedro Neto of Wolves, at 36.86 kph. In fourth is Liverpool and Hungary midfielder, who clocked 36.76 kph.

Not far behind him is Burnley and Ireland defender Dara O’Shea, who hit a maximum speed of 36.73 kph, earlier in the season.

To put those speeds in context, the quickest player speed ever registered in the Premier League was Kyle Walker (again), in 2020. He hit a speed of 37.80 kph in a league outing, which is just a tick under 23.5 miles per hour.

The fastest current professional footballer is Kylian Mbappè, who pinged in a 23.6 miles per hour in a Ligue 1 game for Paris Saint Germain. The fastest athlete on the planet, Usain Bolt, reached a top speed of 27.4 miles per hour when he set his world record 100-metre time of 9.58 seconds, at the 2012 Olympics.

