Kyle Walker involved in heated exchange with Neal Maupay after comeback win

Pep Guardiola had to calm Walker down

Neal Maupay was once again involved in controversy after he and Kyle Walker became embroiled in an angry exchange on Monday night.

Manchester City were able to come back from a goal down to beat Brentford and close the gap to two points on Liverpool and the chance to overtake them if they win their game in hand.

Maupay gave the hosts the lead after he latched onto Mark Flekken’s long punt up the pitch but it was Phil Foden who stole the show with a sublime hat trick to hand Pep Guardiola’s side an important three points.

After the full time whistle went, Maupay could be seen cupping his mouth and speaking directly to Walker. Although it’s unclear what was said it appeared to irk Walker, who eventually had to be pulled away and calmed down by Guardiola.

Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay clashed towards the end of last night's game between Brentford and Manchester City.



Walker walked up to the referee, seemingly unhappy with something he claimed had been said. Maupay was then spoken to by the ref.pic.twitter.com/pJjeFttvtQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2024

Thomas Frank meanwhile stated that he did not speak to Maupray about the altercation.

“No, I saw they were talking to each other,” he told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “It’s not my first focus after a game that we lost.”

Walker recently opened up about his affair

Walker’s spat with Maupay comes not long after he recently opened up on his split from wife Annie Kilner, 30, last month after fathering a second child with Lauryn Goodman.

Kilner revealed she would be “taking some time away” and in an interview with The Sun, Walker said: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”

He has since hired lawyers to resolve the “mudslinging” around his affair.

Maupay continues ongoing s**thousery

It’s been less than a week since Maupay was in the headlines for winding up opposition players but he appears to have done so once again.

Last week in their defeat against Spurs, Maupay copied James Maddison’s iconic darts celebration which caused back and forth between the two and resulted in the forward posting an Instagram of the celebration: “Went a bit early with that one.

“Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison. We go again Monday bees.”

