Jurgen Klopp in tears after beautiful tribute from Liverpool fans 57 seconds into game

Jurgen Klopp appeared visibly emotional as the Liverpool supporters serenaded him during the game.

Anfield was rocking on Sunday afternoon, as the Liverpool supporters showcased their love for Jurgen Klopp in his first match since announcing on Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

A powerful rendition of Gerry and the Pacemakers famous track ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ preceded Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Norwich City, which the home side went onto win 5-2.

Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenbirch scored the goals for Liverpool, with Tyrone right back Conor Bradley again impressing, registering two assists in another fine performance.

The German manager was serenaded before and after the game, having announced his intention to leave the club at the end of this season.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” said Klopp on Friday.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”‘

Under his stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as a Community Shield title.