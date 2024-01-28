Search icon

Sport

28th Jan 2024

Jurgen Klopp in tears after beautiful tribute from Liverpool fans 57 seconds into game

JOE

Jurgen Klopp appeared visibly emotional as the Liverpool supporters serenaded him during the game.

Anfield was rocking on Sunday afternoon, as the Liverpool supporters showcased their love for Jurgen Klopp in his first match since announcing on Friday that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

A powerful rendition of Gerry and the Pacemakers famous track ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ preceded Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Norwich City, which the home side went onto win 5-2.

Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenbirch scored the goals for Liverpool, with Tyrone right back Conor Bradley again impressing, registering two assists in another fine performance.

The German manager was serenaded before and after the game, having announced his intention to leave the club at the end of this season.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” said Klopp on Friday.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”‘

Under his stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as a Community Shield title.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tickets to Klopp’s final game are being sold for £24,480

Tickets to Klopp’s final game are being sold for £24,480

By Joseph Loftus

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died aged 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died aged 48

By Joseph Loftus

World’s largest cruise ship sets sail on maiden voyage from Miami

Cruise

World’s largest cruise ship sets sail on maiden voyage from Miami

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Merson airs his bizarre opinion on whether Manchester United are now a ‘top,top,top,top’ team (Video)

Manchester United

Paul Merson airs his bizarre opinion on whether Manchester United are now a ‘top,top,top,top’ team (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

David Goodwillie banned from new club’s stadium

Clyde FC

David Goodwillie banned from new club’s stadium

By Callum Boyle

Nikita Mazepin has contract terminated by Haas F1 team

F1

Nikita Mazepin has contract terminated by Haas F1 team

By Reuben Pinder

Arsenal legends reunite for Tomas Rosicky’s testimonial

Arsenal

Arsenal legends reunite for Tomas Rosicky’s testimonial

By Reuben Pinder

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo records a message for Steven Gerrard

Cristiano Ronaldo

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo records a message for Steven Gerrard

By Tony Cuddihy

Jurgen Klopp leaves Mario Balotelli in no doubts about Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp leaves Mario Balotelli in no doubts about Liverpool future

By Patrick McCarry

Limitless winners “too emotional to speak” after winning life changing amount

Limitless winners “too emotional to speak” after winning life changing amount

By Joseph Loftus

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

By Charlie Herbert

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

Army

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

By Charlie Herbert

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

Cancer

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

By Charlie Herbert

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

The Traitors

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The government is trying to cover up its COVID incompetence by blaming young people

The government is trying to cover up its COVID incompetence by blaming young people

By Josh Kaplan

Matt LeBlanc makes Emilia Clarke blush over nude scene with his classic Friends quote

Emilia Clarke

Matt LeBlanc makes Emilia Clarke blush over nude scene with his classic Friends quote

By Ben Kenyon

Man killed by cow after it was hit by train and flung 100ft while he was urinating

Cow

Man killed by cow after it was hit by train and flung 100ft while he was urinating

By Charlie Herbert

Video: Zack Snyder tweets new Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice teaser

Batman

Video: Zack Snyder tweets new Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice teaser

By Matt Stanger

Scientists discover perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo inside fossilised egg

Dinosaurs

Scientists discover perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo inside fossilised egg

By Charlie Herbert

Celtic fans troll Steven Gerrard with banner during draw with Livingston

Celtic

Celtic fans troll Steven Gerrard with banner during draw with Livingston

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories