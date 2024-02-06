Search icon

06th Feb 2024

Lip-reading expert reveals what Neal Maupay said to Kyle Walker during heated exchange

Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay was once again involved in controversy after he and Kyle Walker became embroiled in an angry exchange on Monday night.

Manchester City were able to come back from a goal down to beat Brentford and close the gap to two points on Liverpool and the chance to overtake them if they win their game in hand.

Maupay gave the hosts the lead after he latched onto Mark Flekken’s long punt up the pitch but it was Phil Foden who stole the show with a sublime hat trick to hand Pep Guardiola’s side an important three points.

After the full time whistle went, Maupay could be seen cupping his mouth and speaking directly to Walker. Although it’s unclear what was said it appeared to irk Walker, who eventually had to be pulled away and calmed down by Guardiola.

Lip-reading expert breaks down what was said

At the time, nobody could quite make out what was said to start the altercation however thanks to the help of a lip-reading expert, details of what was said by Walker.

Expert witness and forensic lip-reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Mail that Walker allegedly approached fourth official Stuart Attwell and said: “|’m going to knock him [Maupay] out”.

He then apparently added: “Wait there”, before pointing to the tunnel and walking back over to referee Jarred Gillet.

According to Freeman, Walker then said: “Ref, he spoke about my kids, he spoke about my kids, not once, but twice.”

Maupay is then claimed to have said: “I didn’t, it’s OK.”

Gillet then responded: “Now, now, just calm down, listen to me… think about it, think about it.”

But Maupay insisted: “That’s a lie, that’s not fair, I promise you.”

These comments are yet to be ratified by any of the parties involved.

Frank and Guardiola both asked about the incident

Both managers were quizzed on what happened in the aftermath of the game, with Guardiola keen to avoid all questions, saying: “Next question.”

Frank on the other hand revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Maupay.

“No, I saw they were talking to each other,” he told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “It’s not my first focus after a game that we lost.”

