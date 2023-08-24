Basket full of 26 kittens left on charity’s doorstep in Bristol

The charity has said it’s the ‘perfect example of things getting out of hand’

A moses basket filled with 26 kittens has been left on the doorstep of an animal charity in Bristol.

The kittens were left on the doorstep of Bristol Moggery Rehoming Centre on Tuesday evening (August 22).

Christine Bayka, founder of the charity, had heard a loud banging at the door, and when she opened it she was met with the sight of “so many kittens we couldn’t count them.”

She said: “The 26 appeared to be from four or five litters of different ages. They were all filthy and flea ridden.

“So we bathed them, gave them clean beds and divided them into estimated age groups.”

The older kittens were given food, litter trays and a comfy bed, whilst the smallest were taken home and bottle-fed.

Bayka said this was the “perfect example of things getting out of hand” and encouraged cat owners to get their pet neutered and chipped.

She added: “We have an Assisted Neutering Program to help people on low income and benefits.

“Please call The Moggery on 0117 9243128. If you were the person who left the kittens please get in touch so we can help you get your cats neutered.”

