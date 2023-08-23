Search icon

News

23rd Aug 2023

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

Steve Hopkins

Call the fashion police!

A dog in a collared shirt has delighted the internet after being rescued from its intoxicated owner.

Despite taking the time to fit the pooch in a smart shirt, the owner “wasn’t looking after it properly” and police were called.

On August 18, British Transport Police (BTP) in Midlands were alerted to concerns for a dog’s welfare via text message.

Arriving at Wolverhampton railway station to check on the hound, and to see if any crimes had been committed, officers came across the dog in blue.

The owner, the force said, was “intoxicated and not adequately caring for her dog.”

BTP later shared a pic of the dog, paws resting against the door of a police van, while it looked out the window towards freedom. An officer behind it holds its lead while giving a thumbs up. Over 16,000 people have viewed it.

Commenting on the picture, one person asked if BTP dressed “the dog up for the photo?”

BTP replied: “Can confirm the fashion crime was not our doing!”

Another commenter asked: “How do I report a crime? That shirt is a fashion crime.”

And another wrote: “I do hope the police officer in the blue t-shirt is wearing a seatbelt LOL.”

BTP said the dog has been placed in alternative care.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station following reports of an intoxicated woman and concerns for the welfare of her dog.

“Officers attended and the dog has been temporarily placed in alternative care. Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Related links:

Mountain rescue sent up Scafell Pike to stretcher dog ‘too tired’ to walk down

Driver tried to switch seats with his dog to avoid DUI arrest

Man who spent £12k to become a dog terrifies real dogs in the street

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

By Callum Boyle

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Joseph Loftus

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Woman dies after falling off a cliff at Durdle Door

cliff fall

Woman dies after falling off a cliff at Durdle Door

By Danny Jones

Jamie Vardy has blocked his postman lookalike on Twitter

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy has blocked his postman lookalike on Twitter

By Simon Lloyd

‘UK’s most unwanted dog’ has spent more than seven years in kennels and ‘rarely gets asked after’

animal shelter

‘UK’s most unwanted dog’ has spent more than seven years in kennels and ‘rarely gets asked after’

By Steve Hopkins

Spare a thought for Elon Musk this Easter, the billionaire doesn’t even own his own home – apparently

billionaire

Spare a thought for Elon Musk this Easter, the billionaire doesn’t even own his own home – apparently

By Kieran Galpin

Woman behind ‘not real’ viral plane video finally speaks out

Woman behind ‘not real’ viral plane video finally speaks out

By Joseph Loftus

Majority of American people think President Trump is ‘racist’ and ‘dangerous’

Majority of American people think President Trump is ‘racist’ and ‘dangerous’

By Alex Roberts

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

gateshead

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

By Steve Hopkins

PSG players vote for new captain

Football

PSG players vote for new captain

By Callum Boyle

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

Chelsea

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

By Lee Costello

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

By Joseph Loftus

Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in first look images of Frasier reboot

Frasier

Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in first look images of Frasier reboot

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Man charged with terrorism after two dead and 21 injured in deadly Oslo shooting

Anti-lgbt

Man charged with terrorism after two dead and 21 injured in deadly Oslo shooting

By Danny Jones

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson offers the most sincere and heartbreaking tribute to Arsene Wenger the man

Arsenal

Arsenal legend Bob Wilson offers the most sincere and heartbreaking tribute to Arsene Wenger the man

By Matthew Gault

Southampton v Arsenal line-ups: Gunners handed a pre-match boost with Pelle’s absence

Arsenal

Southampton v Arsenal line-ups: Gunners handed a pre-match boost with Pelle’s absence

By Tom Victor

The same thing pissed everyone off during friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Iceland

Iceland

The same thing pissed everyone off during friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Iceland

By Conan Doherty

Bill Clinton hospitalised in California with infection

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton hospitalised in California with infection

By Danny Jones

Conor McGregor blasts ‘loser’ Jose Aldo after Brazilian’s celebratory tweet

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor blasts ‘loser’ Jose Aldo after Brazilian’s celebratory tweet

By Gareth Makim

Load more stories