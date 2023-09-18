Search icon

18th Sep 2023

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome their seventh child together

Kat O'Connor

Congratulations to the Furys

Paris and Tyson Fury have welcomed their seventh child together.

The reality stars confirmed their joyous news in an interview with OK! Magazine.

They confirmed Paris gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, September 18th.

The 35-year-old and his wife revealed Paris gave birth to their son at 2.29 a.m.

He was born weighing 6lb 13oz.

The proud parents said they were “over the moon” following the birth of their baby boy.

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quickly, they said.

News of their baby boy’s birth comes after Netflix reportedly renewed the family’s reality show.

Millions tuned into the series, but it was hit with waves of backlash over the way Tyson treats his wife Paris. Despite the online hate, Netflix is bringing the fly-on-the-wall show back.

The series was a favourite among Netflix users, but the second installment likely won’t air for some time as Paris, Tyson and their family spend time with their latest addition.

A source shared with The Mirror: “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.

“Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life,” they said.

However, the series won’t air for quite some time because Paris has recently given birth to their seventh child.

The first series of At Home with the Furys is available on Netflix now.

