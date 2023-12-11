Search icon

Lifestyle

11th Dec 2023

Plane passenger sparks outrage after putting his bare foot on armrest in front

Charlie Herbert

Plane passenger sparks outrage after putting his bare foot on armrest in front

‘Some people are raised by wolves’

A man has sparked outrage after he was pictured with his bare foot on the armrest in front of him during a three-hour flight.

Sharing a picture of the disturbing behaviour on the Reddit forum I’m The Main Character, someone wrote: “Do you say something if you’re sitting there?”

They added the context that the man did this on a three hour flight and “he kept those puppies up the whole time.”

Do you say something if you’re sitting there?
byu/Qwaymind inImTheMainCharacter

The vast majority of people agree that this was quite frankly disgusting behaviour, with one person saying it made them “never want to travel again.”

Someone else said: “Hell yes, to the air crew. If the man puts the foot down and acts human while they are there show them the picture.

“Some people are raised by wolves. Teach your children to respect public spaces ffs.”

A third said: “These people stroll through life knowing most people are too passive or intimidated to call them out. I find they are shocked and surprised when they get checked and embarrassed.”

Another echoed this, writing: “Most people are too scared of confrontation to ever say things. The guy who tells you to put your phone away in the theater, to get to the back of the line, to shut up and listen, is me.

“Every time. I am not intimidated by these people and I hate that so many human beings are. They thrive off the meekness of others, shove it down their throats and they will comply, these people are weak cowards, they will never give you push back.”

Others had more playful suggestions for dealing with the unwanted feet, such as asking the man “if he wants a foot rub” or finding out “if they’re ticklish.”

Someone else provided a bit of context for the photo, claiming that the woman and baby who the armrest belonged to were the man’s wife and child.

“They couldn’t get the adjacent seat. This has been posted before,” they added.

This doesn’t make it much better to be honest, the rest of the people around him still have to deal with the seat of his feet.

Related links:

Airplane passenger defends right to recline chair in raging argument

‘I absolutely refuse to switch my plane seat to help families and couples sit together’

Topics:

flight etiquette,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

Flight

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

By Charlie Herbert

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

car

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

By Charlie Herbert

Flight diverts after horse ‘gets loose’ in plane

Horse

Flight diverts after horse ‘gets loose’ in plane

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

This moment from First Dates Ireland is the most awkward end to a date ever

First Dates

This moment from First Dates Ireland is the most awkward end to a date ever

By Alan Loughnane

Coldplay have announced an intimate War Child gig – get your tickets here

Brits

Coldplay have announced an intimate War Child gig – get your tickets here

By JOE

Maths tutor says he started posting lessons on Pornhub out of desperation

Maths

Maths tutor says he started posting lessons on Pornhub out of desperation

By Jack Peat

PIC: Football Manager fan’s Valentine’s Day gift comes complete with contract negotiations

Football Manager

PIC: Football Manager fan’s Valentine’s Day gift comes complete with contract negotiations

By Kevin Beirne

Drivers warned not to use ‘air recirculation’ button when de-icing windscreen

car

Drivers warned not to use ‘air recirculation’ button when de-icing windscreen

By Charlie Herbert

Podcaster leaves co-host shocked after pointing out her phone has ‘changed the shape of her finger’

Phones

Podcaster leaves co-host shocked after pointing out her phone has ‘changed the shape of her finger’

By Charlie Herbert

Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

Turkey

Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

By Charlie Herbert

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

Crime

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

By Charlie Herbert

I’m A Celeb fans stunned after hearing Sam Thompson’s actual name

I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb fans stunned after hearing Sam Thompson’s actual name

By Charlie Herbert

MAFS couple spark rumours that they are back together as fans spot ‘huge’ clue

MAFS couple spark rumours that they are back together as fans spot ‘huge’ clue

By Nina McLaughlin

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

Christmas

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

By Callum Boyle

Man United hit with double illness blow on eve of Bayern Munich game

Champions League

Man United hit with double illness blow on eve of Bayern Munich game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man United CEO Richard Arnold meets fans in pub to stop Glazer protest

Football

Man United CEO Richard Arnold meets fans in pub to stop Glazer protest

By Simon Lloyd

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 102

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 102

By Rich Cooper

At least 52 people killed in huge multi-storey building fire in Johannesburg

At least 52 people killed in huge multi-storey building fire in Johannesburg

By Joseph Loftus

Tyrone Mings teases what Zlatan Ibrahimovic said to him before he was elbowed

AFC Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings teases what Zlatan Ibrahimovic said to him before he was elbowed

By Ben Kiely

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘to step down’, according to reports

jack dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘to step down’, according to reports

By Steve Hopkins

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti was offered the Liverpool job before Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti was offered the Liverpool job before Jurgen Klopp

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories