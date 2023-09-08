Man quits job on the spot after winning £1.2 million

‘Oh my god this is unbelievable’

One guy recently had his dream come true after pocketing $2.5 million (£1.2 million) on the lotto.

The Australian man held one of the eight division one winning entries on Saturday’s Lotto draw last Saturday where every winner pocketed $2.5 mil.

The man took a little longer to figure out his newfound fortune as the division one winning entry was unregistered meaning officials had to wait for him to check his ticket and come forward.

When an official from The Lott called him to confirm he’d won the jackpot, the man said: “Oh my god. This is unbelievable! I tell you what, I’m doing exceptionally well now.

“I don’t know what to do though! I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry. We play most weeks, and I’ve always gone with the philosophy that you have to be in it to win it. You never really expect it to happen, though.

“I’m going to retire straight away, I think. I’ve had a good working life, but this has just made it that much easier to pull back and enjoy the rest of my life in a more relaxed manner. I’ll also pay off my kid’s mortgages. It’s tough out there at the moment, and I can’t wait to be able to help them get ahead and prepare for the future.

“I’ve got no doubt this win is going to do some amazing things for a lot of people. Thank you so much for this.”

