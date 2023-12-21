Emma Watson reveals what she’s been doing for ‘the past four or five years’ in new interview

‘Life has seasons’

Emma Watson may have been out of the limelight for quite a few years but she’s actually been a very busy woman.

Hemione herself was last on the big screen in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women back in 2019, but acting at the minute isn’t huge on Watson’s agenda.

During a Vogue, Whats In My Bag segment, Watson admitted that she carries tarot cards with her when she travels to ensure she can do a quick daily reading.

Watson even did a reading on screen, during which she pulled out the world card, and explained: “The world represents an ending to a cycle of life, a pause in life before the next big cycle beginning.

“It is an indicator of a major and inexorable change of tectonic breadth so it stands for achievement, fulfilment, possibilities and potentially successful conclusions.”

Reflecting on the card, Watson explained: “I have been sowing a lot of seeds over the last four or five years.

“You can’t always be in the reaping stage or the harvest stage in life. Life has seasons.

“For me, the card speaks about a kind of ripeness, things coming to fruition. Exciting.”

Watson reflected on her acting career earlier this month too saying that for a long time she felt “caged”.

She told the Financial Times: “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over.

“It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

But don’t stress, as Watson has revealed there’s a possibility of her returning to the big screen in the future, she’s simply waiting for the right thing.

She said: “It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore. Does that make sense?”

Makes sense.