Search icon

Gaming

13th Sep 2023

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

Rory Cashin

The new PlayStation 5 update is available right now

The new PlayStation 5 update has something that might be suitable for some very specific gamers. Let us know if this is you: It is late at night, and you want to have a quick go on whatever your latest game of choice might be.

You’ve already got the TV on mute because you want to keep the noise down for anyone else you might be living with… but then… BEEP!

The console still lets out a loud beep every time you turn it on or off – or when going into rest mode after being idle. So that beep alerts others that you’re back on the PS5, but for any sneaky gamers out there, the latest PlayStation 5 update has just the thing for you!

The latest PlayStation 5 update is available to download right now

From 13 September the new PlayStation 5 update features a suite of new additions, including:

  • New accessibility features, such as using a second DualSense controller for assistance
  • New audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices
  • New ways to connect with other players and customise your multiplayer sessions
  • Support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs (up to 8TB)

PlayStation 5 update features the perfect addition for sneaky gamers

For the full details on those specific additions, you can check out the official PlayStation blog right here, but if you’re here specifically to do away with the beep, here is how you do it.

Once you’ve downloaded the new PlayStation 5 update to your console and restarted it, boot it up as usual and then go to the Settings page. From there, scroll down to the System option and click on that menu.

Scroll down to Beep Sound, and you’ll see an option for the volume of the Beep Sound, and an option to Mute Beep Sound. Switch that on, and you’re golden! May you enjoy your sneaky gamer sessions beep-free from this point on!

Related links:

GTA 6 leak details reveal 750GB file size and 400 hours of gameplay

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

Newly released game is already third best reviewed game of all time

Actor who played Trevor on GTA 5 recorded lines in his underwear and couldn’t stop farting on set

Topics:

PlayStation,Playstation 5,Video Games

RELATED ARTICLES

Bandai Namco UK brings TEKKEN 8 to Insomnia the Gaming Festival this autumn

Gaming

Bandai Namco UK brings TEKKEN 8 to Insomnia the Gaming Festival this autumn

By Tom Todhunter

PlayStation 5 price reduction announced by Sony

games console

PlayStation 5 price reduction announced by Sony

By Rory Cashin

<strong>Some huge free games are awaiting PS4 and PS5 subscribers in August</strong>

PlayStation

Some huge free games are awaiting PS4 and PS5 subscribers in August

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

A study has settled the ‘violence in video games’ debate once and for all

Donald Trump

A study has settled the ‘violence in video games’ debate once and for all

By Dave Hanratty

Fortnite’s rocket launch took place today and people were not disappointed

Fortnite

Fortnite’s rocket launch took place today and people were not disappointed

By Wayne Farry

Jeremy Corbyn plays ‘Doom’ mod that lets players re-kill Margaret Thatcher

doom

Jeremy Corbyn plays ‘Doom’ mod that lets players re-kill Margaret Thatcher

By Charlie Herbert

EA releases FIFA 21 upgrades a day early, available now

EA SPORTS

EA releases FIFA 21 upgrades a day early, available now

By Oli Dugmore

As of today PlayStation users can change their horrendous old usernames

Gaming

As of today PlayStation users can change their horrendous old usernames

By Kyle Picknell

Man United fans fume over Mason Greenwood’s low FIFA 22 rating

FIFA 22

Man United fans fume over Mason Greenwood’s low FIFA 22 rating

By Reuben Pinder

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

By Rory Cashin

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

insects

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

By Charlie Herbert

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

ariana grande

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

By Kat O'Connor

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

Brazil

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Football

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Fashion

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Steven Gerrard creates private Instagram account for Aston Villa squad

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard creates private Instagram account for Aston Villa squad

By Callum Boyle

Onlookers watch in horror as carriage horse flogged by driver after collapsing on busy NY street

animal abuse

Onlookers watch in horror as carriage horse flogged by driver after collapsing on busy NY street

By Steve Hopkins

Today is the 20th anniversary of WWE star Owen Hart’s tragic death

Owen Hart

Today is the 20th anniversary of WWE star Owen Hart’s tragic death

By Wil Jones

Martin Ødegaard secures loan move away from Real Madrid

Football

Martin Ødegaard secures loan move away from Real Madrid

By Jack O'Toole

VIDEO: Smash Netflix hit House of Cards is back for season four

Donald Trump

VIDEO: Smash Netflix hit House of Cards is back for season four

By Simon Lloyd

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 8

Football

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 8

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories