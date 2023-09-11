Search icon

Gaming

11th Sep 2023

GTA 6 leak details reveal 750GB file size and 400 hours of gameplay

Steve Hopkins

Storage may well be a problem for some gamers

Another day, another GTA 6 leak.

The latest revelation is that the hotly-anticipated game could have a 750GB file size and provide 400 hours of gameplay.

Leaks around GTA 6 have been coming thick and fast in recent months.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, meaning the tenth anniversary of the iconic game is upon on, but that’s not to say the latest iteration is imminent. It could, in fact, be years away still, with Rockstar’s CEO saying the company likes to make the releases of its top titles a “rare event”.

The game is also yet to have an official trailer released, even if gameplay footage found its way online last year.

Rumours suggest the new title will take gamers back to its roots, the Miami-inspired location of Vice City, and feature two playable protagonists named Jason and Lucia, inspired by historic crime duo, Bonnie and Clyde.

For those struggling with storage on their console, the latest leak won’t be welcome news.

In a tweet shared by GTA 6 News, a leaker on the franchise claims that the next mainline instalment of GTA will demand 750GB of space on release day.

The source also suggested the game will provide 400 hours of gameplay for players, which will be pretty good good if it can keep gamers engaged and entertained throughout.

The required space just to play, is likely to cause problems for some gamers. On a PS5, Unilad noted, games have 825GB of storage, but 158GB is reserved to system files, leaving just 667.GB for players to use.

This rumored GTA 6 file size exceeds that by over 80GB, meaning PlayStation players would need some kind of extra storage device to even run the latest release.

Speaking with the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference last year (via VGC), CEO Strauss Zelnick compared his company’s major franchises – including Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto – to James Bond, in that they’ll just keep going until people have had enough, to they stop turning a profits.

“If it’s really, really great, it will keep going,” Zelnick said.

“I don’t know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist.”

Of course, Zelnick made it clear we’re in for a wait, explaining: “It also requires you to be thoughtful and willing to rest the titles, so you have a sense of, ‘wow, this is a rare event’.

“I’ve always said that annualizing non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it’s good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there’s pent-up demand for that title, so it’s a special event.”

