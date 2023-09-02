Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Hold onto your cowboy hats!

Red Dead Redemption 3 has been confirmed.

While no release date has been released, the critically acclaimed western series will be returning.

Fans of the series, which began as Red Dead Revolver way back in 2004, have already been waiting five years for the next iteration as Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018. And there was an eight year gap between Red Dead Redemption and that one, so, obviously these things take time.

Given Rockstar is already working on GTA VI, gamers probably shouldn’t expect anything any time soon, with suggestions that it won’t arrive on this generation of consoles.

However, it is coming. That much has been confirmed.

Speaking with the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference last year (via VGC), CEO Strauss Zelnick compared his company’s major franchises – including Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto – to James Bond, in that they’ll just keep going until people have had enough, to they stop turning a profits.

“If it’s really, really great, it will keep going,” Zelnick said.

“I don’t know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond film, that was great. You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist.”

Of course, Zelnick made it clear we’re in for a wait.

After all, it seems unlikely GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 3 will drop around the same time.

Zelnick explained: “It also requires you to be thoughtful and willing to rest the titles, so you have a sense of, ‘wow, this is a rare event’.

“I’ve always said that annualizing non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it’s good. So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there’s pent-up demand for that title, so it’s a special event.”

While details about the game are scarce at the moment, fans can expect another epic journey into the Wild West, featuring immersive storytelling, stunning visuals, and memorable characters.

