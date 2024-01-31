Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Man quits job at McDonald’s in middle of shift after being asked to clean

Nina McLaughlin

A McDonald’s worker quit his job after being asked to clean used kitchen items

The footage of the situation quickly went viral after it was shared to TikTok, where it has left viewers divided.

The clip shows a young crew member walking out mid-shift after being asked to clean up a load of greasy and used kitchen items.

It begins by showing the pile of grills and fryers.

“Hell no, I am not cleaning that, I ain’t cleaning that,” the worker says.

“Actually, I quit!”

His manager can be heard shouting at him, while his co-workers are begging him to stay.

The outlet’s manager says: “No! Get back here!”

While a colleague adds: “Oh, f*** that!”

The young worker adds: “I quit, I’m leaving Maccas. See you on the flip side b*****!”

The dramatic clip, which has since been deleted, left viewers gripped, and has quickly racked up 1.4 million views on the video-sharing app within just 12 hours.

The worker, who hails from New Zealand, captioned the video: “They really thought I was going to clean that.”

Viewers have shared their thoughts on the dramatic incident in the video’s comments section.

“I work at McDonald’s, I feel u,” one person wrote.

However, not everyone agreed.

A second put: “Not even that bad it’s like 20 mins of work.”

While a third said: “Kids don’t wanna work, lazy as hell.”

