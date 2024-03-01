Phillip Schofield ‘thinks viewers will give him second chance’ as he ‘eyes TV return’

‘He believes he still has a huge amount to offer as a broadcaster’

Phillip Schofield is “desperate” for a return to TV and thinks “viewers will give him a second chance,” according to reports.

The presenter quit ITV last year after he admitted to lying about an affair with a male colleague on This Morning. Schofield described the affair as “unwise but not illegal”, and left the broadcaster as a result.

Since then, he hasn’t had a role in TV.

However, a source has now claimed the 61-year-old is keen for a return to TV work and is “hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months.”

The source told Closer magazine: “Phil is desperate to return to TV and is hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months. He was concerned about things being rehashed, but now feels he can move forward. He wants to leave the past where it is.

“Phil thinks viewers will give him a second chance. He accepts he’s very unlikely to ever work on ITV again, but there are other channels out there and he believes he still has a huge amount to offer as a broadcaster.”

They went on to say that Schofield could “do another TV interview” before any return to presenting and said he was writing a book to “tell his story.”

In interviews after the affair came to light last year, Schofield had said he believed his television career was probably over.

“I’m not in television any more. If I get through this. I don’t know even remotely how I move forward – what am I going to do with my days?” he questioned.

“I did something very wrong and then I lied about it consistently and you can’t live with that. How do you live with that?”

