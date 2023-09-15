Philip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

It is being described as ‘jaw dropping’

The story of Phillip Schofield’s infamous fling with a young runner on This Morning is reportedly being adapted into a TV series.

The Sun broke the story, claiming that the drama, which has been described as “jaw dropping”, will chronicle Schofield’s affair which resulted in his exit from the daytime show he had hosted for years.

A source told The Sun that the show, currently called The Runner, would show exactly how the scandal unfolded.

The source also claimed the show will depict how Schofield lied to his co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, and show bosses.

They explained: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors.

“It could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV.”

After stepping down, ITV launched an external investigation into Schofield’s conduct which is due back this month.

While Schofield admitted to the fling he claimed that he did not groom the runner or abuse his position of power.

