This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

This Morning lost in the Best Daytime show category for the first time since 2010

The stars of This Morning were booed by sections of the audience at the National Television Awards.

The show has been at the centre of controversy following the Phillip Schofield affair scandal, which saw the presenter resign from ITV after admitting he lied about an affair with a colleague.

This was followed by claims that bullying complaints had been ignored by bosses, the show atmosphere was “toxic” and channel executives had mishandled the situation.

Despite this, This Morning was up for the Best Daytime show award at the NTAs on Tuesday night, alongside The Repair Shop, The Chase and Loose Women.

So, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary and Allison Hammond were all in attendance at the O2 to see if This Morning could walk away with the award for the 13th year running.

Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Kemp were presenting the award, but as they introduced a clip of This Morning, parts of the audience could be heard shouting and booing, the MailOnline reports.

Things didn’t get better for Holly and co, as they lost out on the award to the BBC’s Repair Shop.

The NTAs are voted for entirely by the public, so there was plenty of interest in whether This Morning would still bag the gong after a tumultuous year for the show.

Elsewhere on the night, there was a touching moment as the late Paul O’Grady won a posthumous award.

O’Grady, who died back in March, won the NTA in the factual entertainment category for his show, For The Love of Dogs.

Meanwhile some viewers were left shocked by a joke Lee Mack made when presented with an award by England football legend Jill Scott.

You can find the full list of this year’s NTA winners by clicking here.

