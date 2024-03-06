Search icon

Entertainment

06th Mar 2024

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Charlie Herbert

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield is reportedly planning a television return almost a year on from his departure from ITV after he lied about an affair with a This Morning colleague.

The presenter quit ITV last year after he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning. Schofield described the affair as “unwise but not illegal”, and left the broadcaster as a result.

Since then, he hasn’t had a role in TV.

But the 61-year-old is said to be planning a return to our screens, and has reportedly enlisted his talent manager daughter Molly Schofield, 30, as his new publicist.

It has been claimed that she is having discussions with the media concerning stories about him.

This comes after she departed her dad’s former agency YMU in January this year, with her LinkedIn now stating she is in a “career transition.”

A YMU source told the Daily Mail: “Molly was popular at YMU but it was always going to be a little bit awkward working there after what happened.

“Phillip was part of the furniture there, he was very important and very powerful so things must have changed a lot for her.

“As recently as three weeks ago she was negotiating with the British media about stories that had been published about her father, acting very much as his PR.”

Last week, a source claimed Schofield was keen to return to TV work and is “hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months.”

Related links:

Phillip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Jon Stewart in tears as he shares sad news with Daily Show viewers

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

Topics:

Phillip Schofield,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

By JOE

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

chicken nugget

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix viewers ‘appalled’ by disturbing documentary on school cult

Netflix viewers ‘appalled’ by disturbing documentary on school cult

By Simon Kelly

Viewers feeling sick over ‘brutal’ boiled alive death scene in series labelled ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’

FX

Viewers feeling sick over ‘brutal’ boiled alive death scene in series labelled ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’

By Ryan Price

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

Katie Price

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

By Charlie Herbert

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

DreamWorks

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

By Charlie Herbert

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Football

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

Football

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

By Callum Boyle

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

animal

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

By Ryan Price

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Chelsea

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

Gaming

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

Football

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories