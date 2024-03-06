Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield is reportedly planning a television return almost a year on from his departure from ITV after he lied about an affair with a This Morning colleague.

The presenter quit ITV last year after he admitted to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning. Schofield described the affair as “unwise but not illegal”, and left the broadcaster as a result.

Since then, he hasn’t had a role in TV.

But the 61-year-old is said to be planning a return to our screens, and has reportedly enlisted his talent manager daughter Molly Schofield, 30, as his new publicist.

It has been claimed that she is having discussions with the media concerning stories about him.

This comes after she departed her dad’s former agency YMU in January this year, with her LinkedIn now stating she is in a “career transition.”

A YMU source told the Daily Mail: “Molly was popular at YMU but it was always going to be a little bit awkward working there after what happened.

“Phillip was part of the furniture there, he was very important and very powerful so things must have changed a lot for her.

“As recently as three weeks ago she was negotiating with the British media about stories that had been published about her father, acting very much as his PR.”

Last week, a source claimed Schofield was keen to return to TV work and is “hoping to have meetings with producers over the coming months.”

