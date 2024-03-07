Search icon

Entertainment

07th Mar 2024

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

Ryan Price

The pair hosted This Morning together for seven years.

Fern Britton has threatened to walk away from Celebrity Big Brother if Philip Schofield walks in.

The 66-year-old former morning television icon is one of twelve celebrities currently taking part in the new season of CBB, which kicked off on Monday night.

Britton is joined in the famous tv house by Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Gary Goldsmith and a load of other D-list stars.

There has already been some candid moments between contestants in the first few days of the new edition of the show.

Gary Goldsmith, uncle to Catherine, Princess of Wales, opened up about his niece’s recovery from a much-talked about abdominal surgery she underwent back in January.

Speculation has grown in recent weeks around the whereabouts of the royal, with some questioning whether or not the surgery had gone to plan.

Goldsmith told Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu that Kate Middleton was receiving “the best care in the world” but refused to go into detail regarding her wellbeing due to a “code of etiquette”.

“I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world,” he said.

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said, ‘She’s taking some time to (recuperate) and will see you in Easter’.”

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The 59-year-old entrepreneur was also the one in conversation with Fern Britton when she made a declaration that she would leave the Big Brother house if Philip Schofield was brought in.

Britton co-hosted This Morning on ITV alongside Schofield for seven years from 2002 to 2009.

Their professional relationship didn’t end on good terms, with Britton quitting the show after discovering that the former The Cube host was being paid considerably more than her for doing the same job.

It was reported that she was being paid £250,000 a year less than Phil and that he was earning three times her salary when they were fronting the couples game show Mr and Mrs together from 2008 to 2010.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Over fifteen years on, and Fern has made it categorically clear that she doesn’t want to be anywhere near the disgraced presenter.

Phil quit ITV in May last year after reports of an extramarital affair with a This Morning crew member.

Goldsmith asked Fern if she was aware of the scandal during her time on the show.

Britton responded: “Genuinely I haven’t been there for 15 years. I got off the train and its way over the horizon so I honestly don’t know. Anything I do say would be supposition.”

She revealed that working on the show alongside Schofield was “tricky at times. It is an institution that like the monarchy it rocks. I think Ben and Cat will do a great job. It’s a new era.”

Related Links:

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Topics:

CBB,Celebrity Big Brother,Phillip Schofield,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

Cruella

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

By Ryan Price

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

Academy Awards

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

By Stephen Porzio

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

Christian Horner

Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

By Charlie Herbert

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

Cruella

Parents warned over Cruella star Emma Stone’s new film dropping today

By Ryan Price

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

One of the most underrated action movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

Academy Awards

Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

By Stephen Porzio

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

By Nina McLaughlin

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Football

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

attack

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories