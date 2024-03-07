Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

The pair hosted This Morning together for seven years.

Fern Britton has threatened to walk away from Celebrity Big Brother if Philip Schofield walks in.

The 66-year-old former morning television icon is one of twelve celebrities currently taking part in the new season of CBB, which kicked off on Monday night.

Britton is joined in the famous tv house by Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Gary Goldsmith and a load of other D-list stars.

It’s back!…and 2.7 million viewers were there to welcome the return of @bbuk on ITV1 (the 3rd channel to host the show following earlier incarnations on both C4 & C5), a slot winning audience between 9 & 10.30pm. TV host #FernBritton an early favourite? pic.twitter.com/QRjVP0wDGa — Liam Hamilton (@LiamHamilton16) March 5, 2024

There has already been some candid moments between contestants in the first few days of the new edition of the show.

Gary Goldsmith, uncle to Catherine, Princess of Wales, opened up about his niece’s recovery from a much-talked about abdominal surgery she underwent back in January.

Speculation has grown in recent weeks around the whereabouts of the royal, with some questioning whether or not the surgery had gone to plan.

Goldsmith told Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu that Kate Middleton was receiving “the best care in the world” but refused to go into detail regarding her wellbeing due to a “code of etiquette”.

“I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world,” he said.

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said, ‘She’s taking some time to (recuperate) and will see you in Easter’.”

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The 59-year-old entrepreneur was also the one in conversation with Fern Britton when she made a declaration that she would leave the Big Brother house if Philip Schofield was brought in.

Britton co-hosted This Morning on ITV alongside Schofield for seven years from 2002 to 2009.

Their professional relationship didn’t end on good terms, with Britton quitting the show after discovering that the former The Cube host was being paid considerably more than her for doing the same job.

It was reported that she was being paid £250,000 a year less than Phil and that he was earning three times her salary when they were fronting the couples game show Mr and Mrs together from 2008 to 2010.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Over fifteen years on, and Fern has made it categorically clear that she doesn’t want to be anywhere near the disgraced presenter.

Phil quit ITV in May last year after reports of an extramarital affair with a This Morning crew member.

Goldsmith asked Fern if she was aware of the scandal during her time on the show.

Britton responded: “Genuinely I haven’t been there for 15 years. I got off the train and its way over the horizon so I honestly don’t know. Anything I do say would be supposition.”

She revealed that working on the show alongside Schofield was “tricky at times. It is an institution that like the monarchy it rocks. I think Ben and Cat will do a great job. It’s a new era.”

