Irish uproar after UK magazine claims Barry Keoghan as a Brit

They’re at it again

Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy – now Barry Keoghan is another name in the long history of British people claiming Irish actors as their own.

Irish fans have been piling on to the British magazine GQ after the publication claimed that the Saltburn star was “one of our” most exciting actors.

The born and bred Dubliner appeared on the cover of the men’s lifestyle magazine, providing background into his life growing up, his rise to fame and recent health problems. But it’s a badly phrased X post that is getting everyone talking.

He’s one of our most exciting actors — a combustible shape-shifter onscreen, a moon-howling dynamo off it. And he spent the last couple years achieving his Hollywood aspirations. Now, Barry Keoghan is deciding what to manifest next.



Irish uproar as British magazine claims Barry Keoghan as one of their own

Taking to social media to push the interview, the GQ wrote: “He’s one of our most exciting actors — a combustible shape-shifter onscreen, a moon-howling dynamo off it. And he spent the last couple years achieving his Hollywood aspirations. Now, Barry Keoghan is deciding what to manifest next.”

Understandably, Irish users were up in arms about the phrase “one of our most exciting actors” and they made their grievances known in reply.

One commented: “Lads, lads, lads….he may be your first cover star of 2024, but he sure as hell isn’t one of “your” (Britain’s or GQ’s) most exciting actors. He’s Irish, which is *an entirely separate sovereign nation*! Do ye claim Australian actors as ‘yours’?”

Another said: “I’d dare say he is manifesting yous correcting that “our” and claiming things that are not yours lol.”

A third added: “Are you rebranding to Irish GQ?”

And finally “Ye are never not at it……HE’S IRISH!”

A community note (a note attached to an X post which corrects any factual errors in the original post) was even added to the post saying: “Barry Keoghan is not British as this article suggests. He is Irish and born in Dublin”, linking to his Wikipedia page.

In his interview, Keoghan talks in detail about growing up in Dublin 1, saying: “Dublin 1, we call it—the postcode is 1. It’s proper inner city. It’s the heart, man. And y’know, every inner city has its problems and faces its battles. Everyone’s kind of going through the same stuff there.”

At least he knows where he comes from.