Captain Holt’s best moments have gone viral following Andre Braugher’s death

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been sharing some of Captain Holt’s best moments from the show following the sad news of Andre Braugher’s death.

On Wednesday morning, Braugher’s agents confirmed his passing at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

But for younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Always our Captain. We love you, Andre. pic.twitter.com/Mh0p0VlOlJ — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@brooklyn99) December 13, 2023

Tributes have poured in for the actor, including from his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews and on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson.

Thanks to his deadpan delivery, his regular bemusement to the silliness going on around him, and his unlikely bond with Jake Peralta (Adam Samberg), many of the show’s funniest and most memorable moments belonged to Braugher’s character.

Clips of his best scenes have been going viral on social media, including a 10-minute compilation.

Some of Andre Braugher’s best moments on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ have been put together to honor him after his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/xzbmTs0zAr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023

Sharing a famous clip where Captain Holt tries a marshmallow for the first time, one fan wrote on X: “Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt was probably my favourite part of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Here’s one of my favourite scenes.

“His passing is startling. Though in ways just like this – through joy and laughter – he lives forever.”

Andre Braugher's Captain Holt was probably my favourite part of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Here's one of my favourite scenes. His passing is startling. Though in ways just like this – through joy and laughter – he lives forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/d6fla20tiU — To whom it may concern (@nahbutsrsly) December 13, 2023

Someone else said: “One of the best things watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine was looking forward to Captain Holt’s sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode, thank you for that Andre Braugher may you rest in peace.”

A third shared that they will “forever love” a scene where Holt talks about Sex and the City with a security guard.

So many Captain Holt x Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments to choose from, but I’ll forever love this scene where he distracts a Sex and the City-loving security guard by nattering on about the show, having been clued in by Gina, of course.

“Abu Dhabi? Abu don't bother.”#AndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/xt2fzEQ8ew — Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) December 13, 2023

Sharing their own “favourite moment”, another fan wrote: “Andre Braugher was a tremendous actor, who deserved so many accolades.”

Andre Braugher was a tremendous actor, who deserved so many accolades.



My favourite moment of him in Brooklyn 99



No Captain Holt, everything is not okay…😭 pic.twitter.com/T0OmIRT5Ld — Syed (@DrakesWriter1) December 13, 2023

Fox were the original broadcasters of the hit police comedy, and the network has said they are “devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague.”

A statement read: “He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.

“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain.”

Fox cancelled the show in 2018 but it was then picked up by NBC, who have shared their own statement.

Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/doQYmMTYjj — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 13, 2023

Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.

