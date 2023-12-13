Captain Holt’s best moments have gone viral following Andre Braugher’s death

There are too many to count
Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been sharing some of Captain Holt’s best moments from the show following the sad news of Andre Braugher’s death.
On Wednesday morning, Braugher’s agents confirmed his passing at the age of 61 following a short illness.
Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.
But for younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Tributes have poured in for the actor, including from his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews and on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson.
Thanks to his deadpan delivery, his regular bemusement to the silliness going on around him, and his unlikely bond with Jake Peralta (Adam Samberg), many of the show’s funniest and most memorable moments belonged to Braugher’s character.
Clips of his best scenes have been going viral on social media, including a 10-minute compilation.
Sharing a famous clip where Captain Holt tries a marshmallow for the first time, one fan wrote on X: “Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt was probably my favourite part of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Here’s one of my favourite scenes.
“His passing is startling. Though in ways just like this – through joy and laughter – he lives forever.”
Someone else said: “One of the best things watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine was looking forward to Captain Holt’s sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode, thank you for that Andre Braugher may you rest in peace.”
A third shared that they will “forever love” a scene where Holt talks about Sex and the City with a security guard.
Sharing their own “favourite moment”, another fan wrote: “Andre Braugher was a tremendous actor, who deserved so many accolades.”
Fox were the original broadcasters of the hit police comedy, and the network has said they are “devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague.”
A statement read: “He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.
“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain.”
Fox cancelled the show in 2018 but it was then picked up by NBC, who have shared their own statement.
Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.
He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.
