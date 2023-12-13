Search icon

Entertainment

13th Dec 2023

Captain Holt’s best moments have gone viral following Andre Braugher’s death

Charlie Herbert

Captain Holt's best moments

There are too many to count

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been sharing some of Captain Holt’s best moments from the show following the sad news of Andre Braugher’s death.

On Wednesday morning, Braugher’s agents confirmed his passing at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Instantly recognisable for his deep baritone voice, Braugher rose to stardom after his appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street between the years of 1992 to 1998.

But for younger generations, he will be best remembered as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, including from his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews and on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson.

Thanks to his deadpan delivery, his regular bemusement to the silliness going on around him, and his unlikely bond with Jake Peralta (Adam Samberg), many of the show’s funniest and most memorable moments belonged to Braugher’s character.

Clips of his best scenes have been going viral on social media, including a 10-minute compilation.

Sharing a famous clip where Captain Holt tries a marshmallow for the first time, one fan wrote on X: “Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt was probably my favourite part of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Here’s one of my favourite scenes.

“His passing is startling. Though in ways just like this – through joy and laughter – he lives forever.”

Someone else said: “One of the best things watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine was looking forward to Captain Holt’s sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode, thank you for that Andre Braugher may you rest in peace.”

A third shared that they will “forever love” a scene where Holt talks about Sex and the City with a security guard.

Sharing their own “favourite moment”, another fan wrote: “Andre Braugher was a tremendous actor, who deserved so many accolades.”

Fox were the original broadcasters of the hit police comedy, and the network has said they are “devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague.”

A statement read: “He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.

“Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain.”

Fox cancelled the show in 2018 but it was then picked up by NBC, who have shared their own statement.

Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and received four Emmy nominations for his performance as Holt.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.

Related links:

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Topics:

andre braugher,Brooklyn Nine Nine

RELATED ARTICLES

Heartbreaking tribute paid to Andre Braugher from on-screen Brooklyn Nine-Nine husband Marc Evan Jackson

andre braugher

Heartbreaking tribute paid to Andre Braugher from on-screen Brooklyn Nine-Nine husband Marc Evan Jackson

By Charlie Herbert

Terry Crews pays tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher

andre braugher

Terry Crews pays tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Andre Braugher

By Charlie Herbert

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

andre braugher

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies aged 61

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

Coronation Street confirms Aidan Connor’s heartbreaking exit storyline

Coronation Street

Coronation Street confirms Aidan Connor’s heartbreaking exit storyline

By Orlaith Condon

The Rock just blew everyone away in this brilliant dance-off

Films

The Rock just blew everyone away in this brilliant dance-off

By Ben Kenyon

Conor McGregor’s trainer reveals the big mistake he made before the Nate Diaz defeat

Diet

Conor McGregor’s trainer reveals the big mistake he made before the Nate Diaz defeat

By Ben Kenyon

How Katie Price’s ‘year of no dramas’ is going so far

Katie Price

How Katie Price’s ‘year of no dramas’ is going so far

By Jack Peat

Game of Thrones showrunners respond after viewers spot massive error

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones showrunners respond after viewers spot massive error

By Oli Dugmore

21 British game shows ranked from worst to best

Game show

21 British game shows ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Christmas

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

Animals

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

By Charlie Herbert

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

james bulger

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The chances of a Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo rematch appear to have disappeared

Conor McGregor

The chances of a Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo rematch appear to have disappeared

By Ben Kiely

Jack Wilshere explains why he had to leave his Arsenal “comfort zone” for Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere explains why he had to leave his Arsenal “comfort zone” for Bournemouth

By Ben Kiely

Cristiano Ronaldo complained to Transfermarkt about valuation before blocking them

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo complained to Transfermarkt about valuation before blocking them

By Daniel Brown

Netflix’s Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison

Cheer

Netflix’s Cheer star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Simon Bland

Mike Goldberg finally opens up on UFC departure in emotional interview

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg finally opens up on UFC departure in emotional interview

By Patrick McCarry

VIDEO: British crime scene investigator has an interesting take on Steven Avery’s trial

Making A Murderer

VIDEO: British crime scene investigator has an interesting take on Steven Avery’s trial

By Alan Loughnane

Load more stories