17th Aug 2023

Goodfellas voted the best gangster film of all time

Charlie Herbert

‘What do you mean funny, funny how? How am I funny?’

Everyone loves a good gangster film, right? From the 50s aesthetic and Italian-American accents to the guns fights and copious amounts of cigarettes smoked, there’s something irresistible about the genre.

But which is the best one?

Well, it seems that, in a genre that includes epics such as the Godfather trilogy, Reservoir Dogs and Donnie Brasco, they must all bow down to Goodfellas.

More than 3,500 users on Ranker voted on what they believed to be the best gangster film, and it was the 1990 classic starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco that came out on top.

It’s difficult to argue with this either. The Scorsese-directed film picked up a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars, with Scorsese earning a nod for Best Director.

Meanwhile, Joe Pesci won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

In second place in the ranking was The Godfather, followed by its sequel, with Casino and Scarface rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

It won’t be long before we get to see De Niro and Scorsese link up again either, with De Niro starring in the upcoming epic crime drama Flowers Of The Killer Moon, directed by Scorsese.

He’ll be part of a stellar cast that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Lily Gladstone.

The film, which is based on the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name, will tell the story of members of the Osage tribe in the United States who are being murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Co-produced by Apple Studios and Paramount Pictures film, and with a reported budget of $200 million, it’s set to be released in the US on October 6 this year.

