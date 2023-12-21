Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Dec 2023

Extremely accurate AI death calculator can predict when you’ll die

Ryan Grace

Scientists create new AI chatbot with scarily accurate predictions.

One of the most popular trends and talking points of 2023 has been artificial intelligence.

AI is defined as ‘computer systems that are able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.’

In the past few months we’ve seen AI software developed to create art, poetry, and even hold a conversation.

It’s also been tweaked to create CVs, write college essays, and compose music.

Well, the fun doesn’t stop there…

Scientists have developed a new AI chatbot that can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy.

Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering (Credit: Getty)

AI robot can accurately tell four in five people when their time is up…

Yes, you read that correctly.

The AI, called Life2vec, can also determine how much money you’ll have when death catches up with you.

It was created by scientists in Denmark and the USA.

Basically they fed data from Danish health and demographic records into a model not dissimilar to ChatGPT.

But instead of composing poetry or a new knock-knock joke, this AI tells you when you’re likely to die.

Man look at the dashboard with graphs and charts. (Credit: Getty)

New AI uses lifestyle habits and data records to know when you’re likely to die.

This new technology uses aspects of our lives to determine when we’ll die.

The concept of demographics and habits being used to determine this isn’t new, they use a similar model in the life insurance industry.

Things like being male, a smoker or a poor mental health diagnosis can all contribute to shorter lifespans.

Higher incomes and having a leadership role can lead to a longer life.

Information such as this on a group of people aged between 35 and 65, half of whom died between 2016 and 2020.

Life2vec predicted who would die and who would live with startling accuracy – 78%. 

Sounds pretty scary.

However scientists believe this knowledge should be use to empower you rather than scare you.

This AI model is designed to help guide people to change their lifestyles and hence live longer and happier lives.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

By Nina McLaughlin

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

Lionesses

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gay men in Afghanistan fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Afghanistan

Gay men in Afghanistan fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

By Kieran Galpin

Pub pays tribute to regular who passed away with first pint out of taps

bristol

Pub pays tribute to regular who passed away with first pint out of taps

By Danny Jones

People with ginger hair are ‘better in bed’, according to science

gingers

People with ginger hair are ‘better in bed’, according to science

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 314

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 314

By Charlie Herbert

This is how long Brits wait to have sex with a new partner

Sex

This is how long Brits wait to have sex with a new partner

By Ben Kenyon

People are freaked out by creepy meaning behind ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?’ joke

Chicken

People are freaked out by creepy meaning behind ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?’ joke

By Nooruddean Choudry

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

By Ryan Grace

Furious parents slam church vicar who ruined Christmas for kids with just three words

Furious parents slam church vicar who ruined Christmas for kids with just three words

By Joseph Loftus

Leicester has been named the nightlife capital of the UK

Clubbing

Leicester has been named the nightlife capital of the UK

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

Football

Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s behaviour and “nonsense” excuses

Football

Jamie Carragher has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s behaviour and “nonsense” excuses

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

27 goals, yet some Man United fans still aren’t happy about Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United

27 goals, yet some Man United fans still aren’t happy about Romelu Lukaku

By JOE

Dylan Hartley sent off for sickening attack on Sean O’Brien

Champions Cup

Dylan Hartley sent off for sickening attack on Sean O’Brien

By Patrick McCarry

People are claiming McDonald’s all-day breakfast might have turned out to be a huge disaster

Fast Food

People are claiming McDonald’s all-day breakfast might have turned out to be a huge disaster

By Ben Kenyon

Matthew McConaughey reacting to the Star Wars teaser is hilarious

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey reacting to the Star Wars teaser is hilarious

By JOE

Transfer gossip: Man City aiming to beat Barcelona to £60m Paul Pogba

Arsenal

Transfer gossip: Man City aiming to beat Barcelona to £60m Paul Pogba

By Ben Kenyon

Super heavyweight loses fight via vomit in bizarre finish over the weekend

MMA

Super heavyweight loses fight via vomit in bizarre finish over the weekend

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories