Extremely accurate AI death calculator can predict when you’ll die

Scientists create new AI chatbot with scarily accurate predictions.

One of the most popular trends and talking points of 2023 has been artificial intelligence.

AI is defined as ‘computer systems that are able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.’

In the past few months we’ve seen AI software developed to create art, poetry, and even hold a conversation.

It’s also been tweaked to create CVs, write college essays, and compose music.

Scientists have developed a new AI chatbot that can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy.

The AI, called Life2vec, can also determine how much money you’ll have when death catches up with you.

It was created by scientists in Denmark and the USA.

Basically they fed data from Danish health and demographic records into a model not dissimilar to ChatGPT.

But instead of composing poetry or a new knock-knock joke, this AI tells you when you’re likely to die.

New AI uses lifestyle habits and data records to know when you’re likely to die.

This new technology uses aspects of our lives to determine when we’ll die.

The concept of demographics and habits being used to determine this isn’t new, they use a similar model in the life insurance industry.

Things like being male, a smoker or a poor mental health diagnosis can all contribute to shorter lifespans.

Higher incomes and having a leadership role can lead to a longer life.

Information such as this on a group of people aged between 35 and 65, half of whom died between 2016 and 2020.

Life2vec predicted who would die and who would live with startling accuracy – 78%.

However scientists believe this knowledge should be use to empower you rather than scare you.

This AI model is designed to help guide people to change their lifestyles and hence live longer and happier lives.