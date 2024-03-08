Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

A potential title decider

This weekend could have a huge say in where the Premier League could end up come the end of the season when Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday.

Both sides have excellent campaigns and come into the game off the back of European action in which Man City secured their place in the Champions League quarter finals with a 6-2 aggregate win against Copenhagen while Jurgen Klopp’s side put five past Sparta Prague on Thursday.

You can follow the game live in our hub above, where we will have updates, live reactions, and player ratings. Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.

Liverpool vs Man City: The Guide

Both teams know that a win will take them top of the table and in the ascendancy as we reach the latter stages of the season.

Neither team will start the day top if Arsenal beat Brentford on Saturday night. Klopp and Guardiola will both know that a win will go a long way to lifting a trophy at the end of the season.

What time will kick off take place?

Kick off will take place at the slightly earlier time of 3:45pm at Anfield on Sunday.

This decision was taken by Merseyside Police, who had concerns about fan safety.

Liverpool vs Man City: How can I watch the match live?

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD.

You can also watch the game live with a NOW pass.