Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

The England manager took the blame for himself

Gareth Southgate has admitted that he is England’s biggest problem at Euro 2024 continuing to stir rumours of a potential departure after the tournament.

Although topping their group, the England manager has overseen a lacklustre group stage during which fans have become frustrated with the lack of goals, creativity and intent going forward.

Many have targeted Southgate suggesting he should be doing better with such a talented group of footballers with fans even booing and throwing plastic pints cups at the 53-year old.

Some fans have even suggested that the England manager should be sacked with immediate effect.

Southgate explained: “Our world is different at the moment and I feel that is probably because of me. I have to help the players as much as I possibly can because we brought the joy back into playing for England and we have to be very careful of where we head with it.

"I'm not going to back away from it."



Gareth Southgate responds to an angry reaction from a set of England fans, which saw some empty beer cups thrown in his direction last night. pic.twitter.com/BQgXn5DMOO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2024

“Players have loved playing for England the last six or seven years, we’ve got to keep that – we have to keep that. If we don’t, I understand the feeling towards me, but back the players, it’s crucial the fans back the players.”

This comes in response to the fans reaction to England’s qualification to the knockout stages of the Euros. While other nations celebrated, the England squad was booed.

Southgate responded to the backlash by describing the growing anger as an “issue”.

He said: “I kind of get it. They are not happy with me, which is the reality of that. I am not going to back away from that.

“I have to deal with what I’m dealing with. I wasn’t going to back away from going over and thanking people for giving me the support they did but I know that is creating a bit of an issue for the group.”

He added: “I’m not going to hide from it. I’ve got to show my players the fearlessness we are asking of them on the pitch.”

The usual fanfare has surrounded the England camp at Euro 2024 featuring rows with ex-players, podcast warfare, the continued lack of trust in Southgate as well as the players he picks.

Phil Foden left the England camp yesterday to return to the UK for the birth of his third, but will be back in Germany for The Three Lions’ round of 16 clash with Slovakia.

Meanwhile Luke Shaw has become the centre of his own ongoing saga concerning his return to fitness and when he will be available to take back the mantle again in left-back.

England play Slovakia on Sunday at 5pm on ITV1.