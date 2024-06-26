Gareth Southgate ‘understands’ England fans calling for him to be sacked

‘It is creating an unusual environment to operate in’

Gareth Southgate has said he ‘understands the narrative’ towards him after England’s disappointing 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

Last night, the Three Lions played out a drab goalless draw with Slovenia in Cologne in their final game of Group C.

The result saw England top the group, but after unconvincing displays against Serbia and Denmark, many fans had been hoping for a reaction from Gareth Southgate’s men against the side ranked 57th in the world.

There were angry scenes at full time when Southgate went over to thank England fans in the stadium, with many booing the manager, whilst some threw plastic cups at him.

Speaking to the press after the game, the 53-year-old said he ‘understood’ he reaction from fans but would “not back away from it.”

However, he admitted it was creating an “unusual environment” for his team, and questioned whether any other team who qualified for the last 16 have received the same negative reaction.

“The most important thing is we stay with the team. I understand the narrative towards me,” he said.

“That’s better for the team than it being towards them but it is creating an unusual ­environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar.”

England were booed off, and some empty cups were thrown at Gareth Southgate after their game against Slovenia.



The England boss has reacted to the "unusual environment".#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ENGSVN pic.twitter.com/drtcBxXiwE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2024

Southgate also described the environment as “strange” and “difficult”, and suggested that this was because fan expectations are greater for this tournament than they have ever been.

England are next in action in the last 16 on Sunday evening in Gelsenkirchen. It is very likely they will take on the Netherlands in their first knockout match, after they finished third in Group D. The other possible opponents are the third-placed team in Group E: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia or Ukraine.