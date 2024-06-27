Luke Shaw says he’ll be fit for England’s last-16 clash with Slovakia

A huge boost for the Three Lions

Luke Shaw has said he’ll be back from injury for England’s “next game” against Slovakia in the last-16 of Euro 2024.

Shaw is the only specialist left-back in Gareth Southgate’s squad and his absence has been keenly felt so far in the tournament, with Kieran Trippier, a natural right-back, having to play out of position to fill in for Shaw.

The Manchester United defender has been out injured since February 18, but before the start of Euro 2024, there had been hopes he could feature in the group stage.

This hasn’t been possible, but after England’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, Shaw said he would be back for England’s first knockout game, the Guardian reports.

As he was leaving the stadium in Cologne, he was asked when he would return, and replied: “Next game.”

Without Shaw on the pitch, it’s widely acknowledged that England struggle to get any attacking play going on the left flank. As a right-footer, Trippier is naturally inclined to cut in onto his stronger foot, meaning Phil Foden, who has started each game on the left wing, has struggled to get any link up play going with the Newcastle full-back.

It had been hoped Shaw could get some minutes into his legs in the group stage, but instead he will have to hit the ground running in the knockout rounds, which get underway this weekend.

Thanks to Georgia’s shock win over Portugal on Wednesday, England have avoided a tricky last 16 tie with the Netherlands and will instead play Slovakia on Sunday at 17:00 GMT.

Southgate has openly admitted from the moment he picked his squad that including Shaw was a “gamble” considering how long it is since he played competitive football.

The 28-year-old has been following a bespoke training programme at the Three Lions’ base in Blankenhain, working indoors on certain days, and great care has been taken to make sure he doesn’t suffer a reoccurrence of his injury.