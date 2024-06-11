Gareth Southgate says it’s ‘likely’ he won’t continue as England manager if they don’t win Euro 2024

The Three Lions boss has dropped a huge hint

If England don’t win Euro 2024 in Germany, it is likely that this tournament will be Gareth Southgate’s last.

Following appointment as manager in November 2016, Southgate has dropped the biggest statement on his future yet ahead of the tournament opener on Friday, speaking to German publication BILD:

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.

During his reign as Three Lions boss, Southgate has come almightily close to international glory, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and subsequently reaching the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

He then stated what it takes to become a “top coach” of international football:

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

Southgate next move up in the air?

Manchester United were also previously reportedly keen on a move for Southgate, however it has recently been confirmed that any potential deal is off because the timelines don’t align.

A reported released from the Telegraph last night also states that the FA are yet to look at potential Southgate successors in case he leaves after the Euros.

The FA would like Southgate to sign a new deal, however that is far from materialising yet.

