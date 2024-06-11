Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Gareth Southgate says it’s ‘likely’ he won’t continue as England manager if they don’t win Euro 2024

Jacob Entwistle

The Three Lions boss has dropped a huge hint

If England don’t win Euro 2024 in Germany, it is likely that this tournament will be Gareth Southgate’s last.

Following appointment as manager in November 2016, Southgate has dropped the biggest statement on his future yet ahead of the tournament opener on Friday, speaking to German publication BILD:

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.

During his reign as Three Lions boss, Southgate has come almightily close to international glory, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and subsequently reaching the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

He then stated what it takes to become a “top coach” of international football:

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

Southgate next move up in the air?

Manchester United were also previously reportedly keen on a move for Southgate, however it has recently been confirmed that any potential deal is off because the timelines don’t align.

A reported released from the Telegraph last night also states that the FA are yet to look at potential Southgate successors in case he leaves after the Euros.

The FA would like Southgate to sign a new deal, however that is far from materialising yet.

READ MORE:

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield


Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

By Harry Warner

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories