26th Jun 2024

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Jacob Entwistle

They both agreed his decision-making was wrong

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have today spoken for the first time following England’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Slovenia last night and both agreed a key decision made was wrong.

“Trying to put a positive spin” on the latest showing, we can confirm there was no use of the word “s**t” to describe the Three Lions’ performance in their final game.

Speaking on the second-half however firstly, Lineker noticed improvements:

“In the second half, I thought you could see that if this team continue to play a high press, chances will come. And we may have been playing that way because Slovenia knew that a draw would get them through. So, they were cautious and sat back a little bit. I understand that. But I saw enough to suggest that England are improving slightly.

“Now, I think there were downsides but I think there were real positives, particularly, I thought, when Cole Palmer came on.

“We were still unbalanced on the left, no question about that, and I thought it was a little baffling that he waited so long for Anthony Gordon to come on, because I think (Phil) Foden was playing there but then he was switching with (Jude) Bellingham and I don’t think that really helped either of them in a way, because they were neither here nor there.

“I’m trying to put a positive spin on it. What I did see in the second half was energy and I haven’t seen energy, apart from the first half an hour of the first game, in the other performances.

On the other hand, the first-half was described as “really dreadful” and that Southgate doesn’t have it “in him” to approach the game with the “right set-up” with a last 16 tie rapidly approaching.

Southgate got “selection wrong” says Shearer

Speaking on the team selection, Alan Shearer stated Southgate got it “wrong” and explained as to why Conor Gallagher shouldn’t have started:

“By his own admission, you can tell that. He took him off (Conor Gallagher) at half-time. That didn’t work, I thought (Kobbie) Mainoo coming on was a positive. He did well. I thought he made his substitutions too late giving Palmer, what, 20 minutes-ish?

“What’s Gordon done against him? Because, giving him two or three minutes?

“I think Gordon did more in two or three minutes on the left-hand side then we’ve shown in two-and-a-half games, I think, with forward passing, with a bit of energy, with a bit of class, bit of knowhow.”

England will find out who awaits them in the round-of-16 later tonight.

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

Declan Rice

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

By Harry Warner

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

euros 2024

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

By Zoe Hodges

World’s oldest professional footballer joins new club aged 57

Dinamo Zagreb

World’s oldest professional footballer joins new club aged 57

By Ryan Price

Ronaldo says he doesn’t enjoy football any more and finds matches ‘too boring’

Ronaldo

Ronaldo says he doesn’t enjoy football any more and finds matches ‘too boring’

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea make enquiry for prolific Premier League goalscorer Alexander Isak

Chelsea make enquiry for prolific Premier League goalscorer Alexander Isak

By Jacob Entwistle

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Theme Park

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

By Jack Peat

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Burger

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

By Jack Peat

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

Astronaut

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

By Ryan Price

