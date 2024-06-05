JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

You have five minutes

It’s quiz time again and this one does exactly what it says on the tin.

You’ve got five minutes to name the only four players in history to have scored in every minute of a game.

That’s goals in every minute from one to 90 and no, none of these did this in one individual game.

It’s quite a tricky one but you have five minutes to get all four. Honestly, any more than two and I’ll genuinely be impressed.

There’s nothing else for me to say other than good luck and Godspeed.

If the link isn’t working, click here and crack on.

Related links: