Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

Joshua was never going to stay silent on this

Anthony Joshua was certainly in the mood to talk about Deontay Wilder’s shock defeat to Joseph Parker.

Despite coming into the fight as the favourite, the American was stunned by Parker, who produced a scintillating performance to bear Wilder on points.

As for Joshua, the former heavyweight champion looked back to his very best as he delivered a comprehensive win against Otto Wallin, stopping his opponent in the fifth round.

IT'S OVER! OTTO WALLIN'S CORNER STOPS THE FIGHT! 🥊



ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS IN THE MAIN EVENT! 😤#DayofReckoning pic.twitter.com/9cy8GaGxMA — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

There were hopes that Joshua and Wilder would both come through their fights to set up a potential world title eliminator however the latter’s defeat may have scuppered those.

When asked about his defeat, Joshua told TNT Sports: “I heard he lost, so what? He’ll come back. But it shows that its fine margins in this business.

“No one is running, ducking from anyone. I need to focus on this man. But everything Deontay said about me, I could rip him apart right now.

“I’m going to take the higher ground. I hope he comes back.”

Wilder on the other hand hinted that he could be pondering retirement.

He said: “We’ll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money.

“I’m a happy fighter. I’ll be back, and if not, then it’s been a pleasure. I don’t know [if I still have the same fire I used to], a lot has calmed me down.

“I’ve been wearing this smile all week long and I’mma still wear it. Nothing can stop me on that.”

Joshua meanwhile believes that Wilder is capable of returning to the ring while also not ruling out the possibility of facing the 38-year-old again.

"I'm sure everyone wants to see that fight right?" – @anthonyjoshua is not ruling out a fight with Deontay Wilder down the road 👀#DayofReckoning pic.twitter.com/MsvUQnfVOk — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

“You can do anything, don’t give up. If he wants he can come back and he can fight another day, it’s up to him,” he added.

“I’m sure everyone wants to see that fight right? Or do they want to see me fight.”

