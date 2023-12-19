Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

Keane and Van Dijk did not see eye to eye on Sunday

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is the latest to join in the war of words between Virgil van Dijk and Roy Keane.

Keane labelled the Reds’ captain as “arrogant” after Van Dijk claimed that there was only “one team trying to win” in the goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United.

“He needs to be reminded himself, he’s playing for a team that’s only won one title in 30-odd years. He said only one team wanted to win, Man United are buzzing with the point,” Keane exclaimed.

“Man United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. So maybe that bit of arrogance backfired on him today.”

Van Dijk then responded on Monday, doubling down on his comments as well as insisting that he wasn’t being arrogant when claiming that Liverpool should’ve won the game.

Now Thompson has waded in on the ongoing row and called for Keane to back down.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said: “I don’t think he was arrogant, I just think he was giving his opinion.

“As Roy gives his opinion, as Gary [Neville] gives his opinion. It wasn’t arrogant by any means. I would say it was frustration.

“I really feel as though, you’ve come off that game, you now you’ve dominated, Manchester United have had that one chance with [Rasmus] Hojlund, and you’ve just felt frustration. Arrogance wasn’t in it.

“And for Roy Keane to be talking about arrogance in people… come on, do me a favour.

“And I love Roy…but I played that back and he just kept repeating the word. Roy, just get a life!”

