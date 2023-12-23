Search icon

Football

23rd Dec 2023

Man Utd fans think Ten Hag is ‘asking to be sacked’ by repeating one decision

Charlie Herbert

ten hag mctominay

‘He is literally asking and begging to be sacked’

Manchester United fans reckon Erik ten Hag is “literally asking to be sacked” by continuing to start Scott McTominay in midfield.

On Saturday afternoon, United lost their eight league game of the season as they fell to a meagre 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Second half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus secured the three points for the Hammers, as United went four consecutive games without scoring for the first since 1992.

Whilst the Red Devils offered very little going forward during the match, it wasn’t the performance of striker Rasmus Hojlund that fans focused on.

Instead, it was McTominay in midfield who came in for criticism, with some suggesting that continuing to start the Scotland player would get Ten Hag sacked.

One person wrote on X: “I still won’t ask for Ten Hag’s sacking BUT he is literally asking and seemingly begging to be sacked by playing McTominay.”

Another said: “Play Hojlund, create no chances for Hojlund, take Hojlund off. Poor fella. Antony, McTominay, Garnacho…create nothing for him, ever.”

A third shared: “McTominay is absolutely shocking. How he plays in a United midfield is beyond me”

Others questioned McTominay’s positioning, and why he was so far up the pitch, leaving young talent Kobbie Mainoo on his own in midfield.

“Why tf is it Mainoo dropping deep, doing the dirty week, whilst McTominay just gets a free role in the final 3rd? Mainoo is nearly 10 years younger ffs,” one wrote.

Another said: “It feels like McTominay is the one fresh out of Carrington and Mainoo’s the 27 year old Manchester United midfielder.”

And someone else penned: “Need Casemiro fit asap. I’ve honestly had enough of McTominay starting in midfield.”

Despite having spent most of his career as a mainly defensive midfielder, McTominay is in fact United’s top scorer this season with six goals.

The defeat at the London Stadium sees United drop to eighth in the table.

Their next game is on Boxing Day when they host high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Quiz: How well do you know those Boxing Day results from 1963?

Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

