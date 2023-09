Get those brains in gear

We’re giving you 15 general knowledge questions and three minutes to complete the quiz.

You can give it a whirl below.

Good luck, and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display above, just click here.

Related links:

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

QUIZ: Match The IT Crowd quote to the character who said it

The hardest Marvel Cinematic Universe quiz you’ll ever take