The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 389

And the award for best 25-question online Friday quiz goes to…
Hello quizzers, happy Friday.
What a weekend on the horizon hey? Ireland could wrap up the Six Nations at Twickenham against England, there’s a mahoosive clash between Liverpool and City in the Premier League, and on Sunday night the world of cinema will come to a halt for the Oscars.
It’s the biggest night in film, and whilst we probably shouldn’t expect Will-Smith-slap-levels of excitement, there’s still plenty to watch out for, most notably whether Cillian Murphy can pick up the award for Best Actor and if director Christopher Nolan can finally claim his first Academy Award.
And of course, it’s always exciting to see who wins the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture.
The final round this week is all about the nominations for Best Picture, so you cinephiles should do well there.
This comes after a round all about iconic celebrity tweets, the main purpose of which is really to remind you all just how unhinged Twitter was back in the day.
Anyway, like all good acceptance speeches, I’ll won’t ramble on. Any longer and they’ll start playing the music to usher me off stage.
