The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 389

And the award for best 25-question online Friday quiz goes to…

Hello quizzers, happy Friday.

What a weekend on the horizon hey? Ireland could wrap up the Six Nations at Twickenham against England, there’s a mahoosive clash between Liverpool and City in the Premier League, and on Sunday night the world of cinema will come to a halt for the Oscars.

It’s the biggest night in film, and whilst we probably shouldn’t expect Will-Smith-slap-levels of excitement, there’s still plenty to watch out for, most notably whether Cillian Murphy can pick up the award for Best Actor and if director Christopher Nolan can finally claim his first Academy Award.

And of course, it’s always exciting to see who wins the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture.

The final round this week is all about the nominations for Best Picture, so you cinephiles should do well there.

This comes after a round all about iconic celebrity tweets, the main purpose of which is really to remind you all just how unhinged Twitter was back in the day.

Anyway, like all good acceptance speeches, I’ll won’t ramble on. Any longer and they’ll start playing the music to usher me off stage.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



In Romeo and Juliet, which house did Romeo belong to? Capulets Montagues Correct! Wrong! What is the currency of India? Yen Pounds Rupees Correct! Wrong! Who is this former Prime Minister? Harold Wilson Ted Heath James Callaghan Correct! Wrong! Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across which ocean? Indian Atlantic Pacific Correct! Wrong! Which Asian nation used to be known as Siam? Japan Vietnam Thailand Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Where did Wayne Rooney finish his playing career? Everton Manchester United Derby County Correct! Wrong! Which football team used to play at the Dell? Leicester Cardiff Southampton Correct! Wrong! At which Winter Olympics did the Jamaican bobsleigh team qualify for the first time? 1988 1980 1998 Correct! Wrong! On Super Saturday at the 2012 Olympics, who won their gold medal first? Mo Farah Jessica Ennis-Hill Greg Rutherford Correct! Wrong! Which of these balls is the biggest? A basketball A football A volleyball Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which radio station has Jordan North joined as the new host of their breakfast show? Capital Heart Radio 2 Correct! Wrong! Which of these actors has received the most Oscar nominations in their career? Bradley Cooper Denzel Washington Leonardo DiCaprio Correct! Wrong! Which classic Disney film features Prince Charming? Cinderella Beauty and the Beast Snow White Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the president of Panem in the Hunger Games? Snow Frost Ice Correct! Wrong! In which year did the Spice Girls release Wannabe? 2000 1994 1996 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Famous tweets



Who tweeted this in 2017? Boris Johnson Donald Trump Nigel Farage Correct! Wrong! Who tweeted this? Michael Owen Wayne Rooney David Beckham Correct! Wrong! Who tweeted this? Justin Bieber Rebecca Black Katy Perry Correct! Wrong! Who tweeted this? Harry Styles Liam Payne Zayn Malik Correct! Wrong! Who tweeted this? Lewis Capaldi Britney Spears James Blunt Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Best Picture nominees



Which 2024 Best Picture nominee is this? Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer The Holdovers Correct! Wrong! Which 2024 Best Picture nominee is this? Barbie American Fiction Poor Things Correct! Wrong! Which 2024 Best Picture nominee is this? The Zone of Interest Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Correct! Wrong! Which 2024 Best Picture nominee is this? Oppenheimer Past Lives Maestro Correct! Wrong! Which 2024 Best Picture nominee is this? American Fiction Past Lives The Holdovers Correct! Wrong!

